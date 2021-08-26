Wearable Temperature Sensors Market Opportunity Assessment to Reveal Profitable Avenues for Players

Wearable temperature sensors can continuously monitor various aspects of health, such as heart rate, body temperature and pulse rate. Growing fitness and health awareness among people of all ages is driving the growth of body-worn temperature sensors. In addition, the advent of new and advanced wearable devices such as smarter, smaller, lower-cost sensors and the growing adoption of artificial intelligence along with the Internet of Things are further estimated to ensure the growth of the global wearable sensor market in return. It will create a positive outlook for the wearable temperature sensor market during the forecast period. However, the high cost and data integrity of wearable sensors combined with privacy concerns are some of the factors that may hamper the wearable sensor market growth during the forecast period.

Wearable sensors are gaining in popularity in the medical and diagnostic industries where several parameters such as blood pressure, heart rate, and body temperature are very important. In the current scenario, different types of wearable sensors are available, such as sleep sensors, smartwatches, wearable patches, hand-worn terminals, smart clothing, etc. The growing geriatric population and increasing benefits of wearable devices are expected to accelerate the market development during the forecast period, especially in the healthcare sector.

Smartwatch has hit the world of wearable technology due to its features such as human comfort, convenience, security, and health status monitoring. As a result, smartwatches are gaining more attention due to their easy interaction with the human body, such as monitoring heart rate, wrist pulse, movement, blood pressure, intraocular pressure, and other health-related conditions.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth as there are two densely populated countries: China and India. Rising disposable incomes in these two countries will serve to complement the growth of the wearable temperature sensor market. As smartphone sales increase in the Asia Pacific region, mobile phones have become an integral part of the lives of many people living here.

The competitive landscape of the Wearable Temperature Sensors market reveals the market segmentation. Some of the global major players in this market are Infineon Technologies AG, Panasonic Corporation, Texas Instruments Inc., and STMicroelectronics N.V. product launches, acquisitions and partnerships are some of the key strategies adopted by market players operating in the wearable sensor industry.