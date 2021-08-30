Web Analytics Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Forecast 2025

The global web analytics market is envisioned to gain momentum from the perpetual rise in marketing automation and online shopping. Increasing awareness about the effective utilization of vast chunks of unorganized data and improving performance of web analytics solutions could create powerful opportunities in the market. The introduction of related services such as mobile analytics and the benefit of carefully understanding user demographics with the use of web analytics are forecast to set the tone for a consistent growth for market players.

As per the publication, the global web analytics market could see a segmentation according to five categories, viz. region, application, deployment, service, and solution. Under the application classification, there could be segments such as social media management.

Readers of the publication could be exposed to some of the most critical of all factors studied to positively affect the global web analytics market. The analysts have provided a dependable set of information pertaining to market trends and dynamics, market size, and supply and demand.

Global Web Analytics Market: Trends and Opportunities

The world web analytics market is foreseen to obtain growth on the back of the aggressive adoption of the cloud and growing requirement of multichannel marketing. Enterprises from different industries have been using web analytics to strengthen their position in their respective markets. Web analytics tools help in analyzing the varying preferences of users about a variety of products and services. In this regard, the demand for web analytics is anticipated to see a significant rise due to the growth of the ecommerce sector. Other factors such as marketing mechanization and the shift toward data-driven businesses could augment the demand for web analytics in the coming years.

However, the lack of professionals in the industry, presence of open source vendors, government regulations, and data privacy are foretold to hamper the growth of the world web analytics market. Nonetheless, there could be lucrative business opportunities birthing due to the persistent focus of web analytics companies to provide blanketing and quality solutions such as search engine ranking and tracking. Using more of these solutions, enterprises could improve their online revenue earnings through effective structuring of their business plans.

Global Web Analytics Market: Geographical Analysis

On the basis of market size, North America is envisaged to secure a leading position in the international web analytics market. The swelling adoption of web analytics in small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) could up the growth of the market in North America. On the other hand, developing countries in Asia Pacific (APAC) could aid the region to exhibit a higher CAGR growth in the foreseeable future. Other emerging regions such as the Middle East and Africa (MEA) could display a dip in their growth compared to that of APAC.

Regions with an increasing usage of smartphones are projected to augment the demand for web analytics. There has been a drastic increase in website traffic across the world owing to the proliferation of smartphones and other mobile devices. Web analytics have proved to be extremely productive in analyzing the geographical distribution of website traffic.

Global Web Analytics Market: Key Players

The worldwide web analytics market is expected to feel the presence of top-level players such as IBM, Yahoo Analytics, Webtrends Corp., Omniture Inc., and Google Analytics. Webmasters and technologists have been the initial targets of web analytics companies. However, today, even marketers are targeted for the sale of web analytics tools.

