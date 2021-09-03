Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market Segmentation, New Innovations, Reports and Industry Forecast to 2028

The weight loss and obesity management market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 6.74% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 360.55 million by 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on weight loss and obesity management market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. The increase in the rate of obese population is escalating the growth of weight loss and obesity management market.

The competitive landscape section of the report highlights a clear insight about the market share analysis of major industry players. According to this report, the global market is anticipated to witness a moderately higher growth rate during the forecast period.

The major players covered in the weight loss and obesity management market report are Ajinomoto Co.,Inc., Herbalife International of America, Inc., Nestlé SA, PepsiCo, Johnson Health Tech, THE COCA-COLA COMPANY, Nutrisystem, Inc., Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research (MFMER), Zafgen, Inc., WW International, Inc., Jenny Craig, Diet Health, Inc., VLCC, 24 Hour Fitness USA, Inc., Life Time, Inc., Abbott, GlaxoSmithKline plc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Atkins Nutritionals, Inc., Brunswick, Kellogg NA Co., Merck & Co., Inc., Reebok International, Unilever, Precor Incorporated, ALLERGAN, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Decathlon, Technogym, Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., Amer Sports, GOLD’S GYM among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market Scope and Market Size

The weight loss and obesity management market is segmented on the basis of diet, equipment and service. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of diet, the weight loss and obesity management market is segmented into meals, beverages and supplements. Meals are further segmented into meal replacements, low-calorie sweeteners, low-calorie food and organic food. Beverages are further segmented into diet soft drinks, herbal tea, slimming water and other low-calorie beverages. Supplements are further segmented into protein, fiber, green tea extract and conjugate linoleic acid.

On the basis of equipment, the weight loss and obesity management market is segmented into fitness equipment, cardiovascular training equipment, strength training equipment, fitness monitoring equipment, body composition analyzers, surgical equipment, minimally invasive surgical equipment and noninvasive surgical equipment. Cardiovascular training equipment is further segmented into treadmills, elliptical trainers, stationary cycles, rowing machines, stair steppers and other. Strength training equipment is further segmented into single-station equipment, plate-loaded equipment, benches and racks, multistation equipment, free weights and accessories. Minimally invasive surgical equipment is further segmented into gastric bypass equipment, laparoscopic sleeve gastrectomy equipment, laparoscopic adjustable gastric banding systems, biliopancreatic diversion surgery/duodenal switch equipment and revision surgery equipment. Noninvasive surgical equipment is further segmented into intragastric balloon systems, endobarrier, endosuturing devices and stomaphyx.

On the basis of service, the weight loss and obesity management market is segmented into fitness centers, slimming centers, consulting services and online weight loss programs.

Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market Drivers:

The increase in the rate of obese population is escalating the growth of weight loss and obesity management market.

The surge in the number of obesity cases among population across the globe acts as one of the major factors driving the growth of weight loss and obesity management market. The increase in prevalence of chronic diseases such as hypertension, diabetes caused by the rise in adoption of unhealthy and sedentary lifestyle patterns and surge in the number of bariatric surgeries accelerate the weight loss and obesity management market growth.

The increase in preference for junk food, physical inactivity and hectic routine and the growing stress are causing people to consume fast food further influence the weight loss and obesity management market. Additionally, growth of food sector, growing adoption of online weight loss and weight management programs, government initiatives for creating awareness and rise in disposable income in developing economies positively affect the weight loss and obesity management market.

Furthermore, rise in the rate of childhood obesity and emerging nations extend profitable opportunities to the weight loss and obesity management market players in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market Restraints:

On the other hand, high cost associated with the low-calorie diets and issues with deceptive marketing practices are the factors expected to obstruct the weight loss and obesity management market growth. The increase in the implementation of strict regulations and norms is projected to challenge the weight loss and obesity management market in the forecast period of 2021-2028.

