Weight Loss Dietary Supplements Market Playing Significant Growth during 2026

The harmful consequences of being overweight and obese are ensuing in the rising usage of the weight management products. Customers from all over the world growingly prefer for a variety of weight management options for instance healthy food consumption, weight loss supplements and fitness programs so as to stay fit and healthy. The weight loss dietary supplements are as well being used up on a huge scale so as to avoid expending on costly treatments and medications. Makers are likewise concentrating on utilizing herbal components in the weight loss supplements; in addition, diverse regulations on makers are as well ensuing in the making of a harmless product as well as with label claims which are not deceptive. The government of various nations are furthermore concentrating on the quantity and quality of ingredients utilized and if in the least of these components can severely have side-effects, disturbing the wellbeing of the customers negatively.

The global market is expected to record a CAGR of 6.0% all through the assessment period to reach a market value of more than US$ 37,177.6 Million in revenue terms by the end of 2026.

Market Segmentation

The worldwide market on the basis of form includes soft pills/gel, liquid and powder. The soft pills/gel is estimated to lead the market over the assessment period and is likely to surpass US$ 18,500 Million in revenue terms by 2026 end.

On the basis of the end-user, the global market consists of senior citizen, women and men. The women are likely to remain the biggest users of these supplements. The category is projected to make incremental prospects in excess of US$ 7,900 million amid 2017-2026.

Based on the distribution channel, the worldwide market is categorized as health & beauty store, pharmacies drug store, online sales, hypermarket/supermarket and other sales channel. The pharmacies drug store will emerge as the biggest distribution channel.

The global market on the basis of the ingredients includes botanical supplements, vitamins & minerals, amino acids and others. The vitamins & minerals ingredients category will rise as the biggest utilized ingredients in the overall market. The vitamins & minerals will be surpassing US$ 16,900 Million in revenue terms by 2026 end.

The global market on the basis of the region is segmented into APEJ, Europe, North America, Japan, MEA and Latin America. Among these, North America is likely to lead the worldwide market all through the assessment period 2017-2026.

Key Market Players

The prominent companies functional in the global market includes

Glanbia Plc

Abbott Laboratories

Stefan Company

GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

Amway Corporation

GNC Holdings Inc

Vitacost.com Inc.

ABH Pharma Inc.

Vitaco Health Limited

Atlantic Multipower UK Ltd.

Herbalife International, Inc

Shaklee Corporation

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.

Others

