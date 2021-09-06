West Africa Food Services Market Analysis, Current Trends, Regional Analysis And Forecast 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “West Africa Food Services Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the West Africa food services market size reached a value of US$ 5.3 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.

Food services refer to activities involved in preparing and serving food to consumers dining out of home. They include both commercial and non-commercial operations, such as fine dining and fast food restaurants; school and hospital cafeterias; and caterers and food truck operators. Over the past few years, the food services industry in West Africa has witnesses rapid expansion as the large and growing population in West African countries offers vast growth opportunities for food service providers. Apart from this, willingness of the consumers to experience bold flavours, premium alternatives, etc. has further been driving the growth of the food services market in West Africa.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Due social and economic changes in the West Africa, there has been a shift in the food consumption patterns of the consumers. The rising employment rate and disposable incomes have led to the expansion of the middle-class, which is developing a taste for 'aspirational' Western foods, such as burgers or European dishes. In line with this, several international fast food and restaurant chains have forayed into the larger regional markets. These companies are introducing food items made with local ingredients so as to attract new consumers. A number of local restaurants have also opened up which provide regional and traditional dishes to western fast foods. Additionally, the increase in migration rates have also diversified the food habits of the consumers, specifically in urban areas. Key Market Segmentation: Market Breakup by Distribution Channel: Retail Modes

Online Market Breakup by End-Use: Commercial

Non-Commercial Market Breakup by Retail Type Eat-in

Take away Market Breakup by Segments: Consumers

Full-Service Restaurants

Fast-food

Street Kiosks/Stalls

Cafes and Bars

Market Breakup by Country:

Nigeria

Ghana

Cote d’ Ivoire

Senegal

Others.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined in the report and the profiles of key players have also been provided.

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

