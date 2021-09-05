West Bank | Demolition of a Palestinian village postponed for six months

(Jerusalem) The Israeli government on Sunday asked the Supreme Court for six months to comply with a demand for the demolition of a Palestinian Bedouin village in the occupied West Bank, which has become a symbol of the opposition to Israeli colonization.

At the exit of Jerusalem is the hamlet of Khan al-Ahmar, in which about 200 Bedouins live, wedged between two settlements, Maale Adoumim and Kfar Adoumim, which some tenors of the Israeli right-wing want to annex Israel.

On the Palestinian side, Khan al-Ahmar has established himself as one of the symbols of the struggle against the expansion of Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, settlements that violate international law and are now home to more than 475,000 people.

Khan al-Ahmar is in Zone C of the occupied West Bank, under Israeli military control, which Palestinian Bedouins accuse of illegally settling there.

After years of negotiations and a legal dispute over the whereabouts of the Bedouins on this land, the Supreme Court of Israel, the highest court in the country, ordered the destruction of this tin and canvas village three years ago.

In the face of controversy and pressure from European countries, former Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu decided to postpone the demolition of the village indefinitely.

But the right-wing organization Regavim, which supports settlement development, filed a complaint the following year and called on the government to implement the demolition order.

The Israeli government has repeatedly asked the court for delays in responding to Regavim’s complaint, but last July the judiciary gave the authorities up to and including September 5th to provide their response.

However, the government of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who succeeded Benjamin Netanyahu in June, called for a new six-month grace period on Sunday evening, citing a secret document the State Department presented to the court with the door closed.

“The political level has decided that it still needs time to enforce the demolition orders,” said the Justice Department, adding that it would inform the court on March 6, 2022 in six months about the “progress” in this case.

Foreign countries had already warned Israel that the destruction of the village of Khan al-Ahmar could violate the Geneva Convention and thus constitute a war crime.