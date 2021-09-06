Western Australia wants to close by 2022

Despite strict lockdown rules, corona outbreaks are repeatedly recorded in Australia. Part of the country now wants to follow its own path in the fight against the pandemic.

Perth (AP) – The Australian state of Western Australia with the metropolis of Perth is not expected to reopen its borders with the rest of the country, which have been closed due to the corona pandemic, until next year.

Regional Prime Minister Mark McGowan said on Monday that people from areas with particularly high numbers of infections such as New South Wales, Victoria and the Australian Capital Territory (ACT) will not be able to return to the state until 80 to 90 percent of the population has been vaccinated.

Openness to high level of vaccination

“I think we’ll reopen as soon as we have a very high level of immunization,” McGowan said. “I think it will be next year.”

Since the start of the pandemic, Australia’s internal borders have been closed several times in the short term in the event of a corona outbreak. With a few exceptions, international borders have been closed since March 2020.

Australia, with its 25 million inhabitants, has long succeeded in tackling the virus thanks to strict rules and its isolated island situation. Experts attribute the delta variant and the slow vaccination campaign to numbers that have been increasing in some areas for weeks.

The zero Covid strategy has failed

The New South Wales government with the Sydney metropolis admitted last week that the zero Covid strategy, which Australia has long pursued, has failed. “It is impossible to eliminate the Delta variant,” said Regional Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian.