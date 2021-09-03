“Western mistakes brought the Taliban to power”

Twenty years after their first reign of terror, the Taliban once again fought for power in Afghanistan. But why has there hardly been any resistance to the extremely radical Islamists? What can we expect from these new leaders, how repressive will they act against the population? And how can the West still influence them? “Freie Presse” editor-in-chief Jürgen Becker discussed this with Afghan expert Thomas Ruttig.

: how did the Taliban regain its strength?

Thomas Ruttig: These are above all mistakes made by the West. His “war on terror” caused a lot of suffering. Widespread corruption in state government has also pushed many Afghans into the arms of the Taliban. There was also support from Pakistan. There, the Taliban have always had retreat areas, bases and also logistical assistance.

How strong is the popular support of the Taliban?

You cannot measure it, as would be the case with us, for example through election results or polls. There have not yet been elections in which the Taliban participated – and there will be no elections among them. But they are convinced that a large part of the population supports them because they fought against the foreign occupation. Many Afghans, who do not necessarily sympathize with the Taliban, also saw the occupiers as a burden due to the civilian casualties and destruction caused by both sides. In rural areas in particular, many no longer know whether the Taliban, government armed forces or foreign troops are shooting at them.

How to explain the weak resistance of the armed forces during the triumphal advance of the Taliban?

This is largely due to the fact that the military and police, who also come from the population, no longer wanted to support the previous government. In addition, the Americans decided to withdraw without conditions, that is, without a promising peace process having started. This has undermined the morale of the Afghan armed forces. In addition, there was a very clever campaign by the Taliban, which was supposed to make the population understand: we win anyway, the West withdraws anyway, better to lower your arms if you want to continue living, if you don’t join us.

Do the Taliban really exist or are they rather factions within the Taliban who are currently fighting each other for power and sovereignty over how radically Islamic their regime should be?

There are no factions among the Taliban that differ from each other politically.

But how do you explain that the leadership of the Taliban is moderate, while at the same time the reports of kidnappings and murders multiply?

The Taliban have a dual structure with a vertical level of command. Especially the Taliban leader Haibatullah Achundsada. He decides on his own and is not deductible. He is advised by a board of directors which has various commissions which function as ministries. This is also reflected at the provincial and district level. At the same time, however, there is a horizontal level with autonomous field commanders who recruit people from their communities or tribes and are then also recognized by the Taliban. It is an interplay between autonomy and a tight command structure.

But it doesn’t look so tight …

Until recently, the Taliban was an underground movement in which discipline and allegiance were not guaranteed to the last link. But now they’re in power, so you can demand that. The leaders have granted amnesty to former government officials and other groups, saying no one should fear them. However, there are murders and kidnappings. However, it is not yet clear, even according to Human Rights Watch, whether this is systematic or whether it is a whole series of individual cases.

Under these circumstances, can we still trust the Taliban’s security guarantees?

Of course, there are reasonable doubts. But I think we still have to judge the Taliban on their words and, if they don’t keep their word, find ways to keep their promises.

What means do you think of?

The mandate of the current United Nations mission must be strengthened. But it is also about preserving or regaining the freedom of civil society that existed before the Taliban came to power. It won’t be easy. The Taliban react repressively to those who think differently. But if you want to be part of the international community and be recognized, you have to get involved. Countries like Russia or China could undermine this, and the West has often ignored these standards in Afghanistan. It could have ended differently if, instead of simply fighting terrorism, the West had put in place functional political structures and therefore real participation of civil society.

Is the current leadership of the Taliban actually more modern than that of its first period of rule from 1996 to 2001, or does it only give this appearance out of real political pragmatism?

I think the Taliban have learned a lot. You have become more politically experienced. I have not yet given up hope that the Taliban will understand, or have already understood, that they cannot continue to rule against the majority of the population with a repressive regime as they did before 2001. Let them allow a political conflict with dissidents in their country over their ideas and that they do not persecute these people.

Is money an effective way to lobby here?

Yes, because the Taliban must now of course show that they are tackling the real problems of the country. This includes feeding the people of the country, and two-thirds of them are at risk of starving to death. Food aid from abroad, however, is humanitarian aid – and it is generally given regardless of the regime and should not be used as a means of pressure. In addition, the Taliban had already collected taxes in parallel with the Afghan government. They will continue to do so. Even though Afghanistan is poor, there is economic activity through illegitimate things like drug trafficking. There were already large sums of money that the Taliban were using to finance their war. If it really ends now, of course, funds will also be saved. The Taliban may therefore be less financially dependent on foreign countries than the previous state government.

What leverage does the West still have to influence the Taliban?

I think it is legitimate to suspend the money for longer term development projects. Investment in the economy will decrease anyway. But China and Russia have already made it clear that they also want to invest in the country under the Taliban, while the West will of course be reluctant to do so.

Observers now fear that Afghanistan will once again become the base for other terrorist organizations …

I don’t think it’s probably because the Taliban are already very active in the fight against the Islamic State (IS). The Taliban and ISIS are enemies. The IS attack at the airport was not only an attack on the US armed forces and the Afghans who were waiting there and were seen as allies of the West, but also against the Taliban, who are much more stronger than ISIS. And al Qaeda or associated groups in the region are under the control of the Taliban, who have prevented these groups from becoming active beyond Afghanistan for the past 20 years. I think it is not in the political interest of the Taliban to let go of such groups and thus provoke counterattacks that could undermine their regime.

There are reports of opposition to the Taliban in one or two regions …

It is local and isolated. I don’t think it’s promising.

Is Afghanistan in the process of reconnecting with the repressive Islamism of the first Taliban period?

That remains to be seen, but what has obviously not changed is that the Taliban, for example, reject blended education. In Afghan schools, girls and boys were separated from each other even under the previous government. But it was different in the universities. The Taliban have now put an end to this. I also don’t think that the Taliban’s canon of values, dictated by Sharia law, has changed. But here too there is room for an interpretation influenced by political motives.

Does this mean that we will again face public executions, stoning and flogging?

Yes, I’m afraid that is the case. Not to ignore it: it also existed in areas controlled by the government. But sharia is also more than these punishments. It contains compensation mechanisms so that pardon can be exercised in the event of criminal offenses. Large parts of Sharia law focus on resolving disputes and conflicts. This brings positive points to the Taliban in the population. Drastic sanctions are also accepted by a large part of the Afghan population. You could say it’s cultural relativism, but you have to look realities in the eye, even if you don’t like them. Even segments of Afghan civil society that have always been seen as progressive, pro-democratic or pro-Western are in favor of the death penalty. Even before that, women were not tolerated in public in many parts of Afghanistan that were not under Taliban control. From now on, women’s voices will count even less. This is of course a significant setback for the many women who were able to breathe a little more freely under the previous government.

Do you think the ongoing negotiations between the West and the Taliban over the safe exit of local workers and their own citizens are promising?

I hope it works. At the same time, however, I also call on the federal government to do everything possible to achieve this. Based on previous experience with the evacuation of local workers and other Afghans, I honestly have doubts.

Thomas Ruttig

Born in berlin studied Afghan studies at Humboldt University. He speaks the two main national languages, spent more than 13 years in Afghanistan and was a consultant in Afghanistan even during the GDR era. From 1989 to 2000, he worked as a foreign and development policy journalist; he subsequently worked for the UN Unsma / Unama mission in Afghanistan. In 2009, he co-founded the independent, non-profit think tank Afghanistan Analysts Network (eV), of which he is still co-director today. (juerg)