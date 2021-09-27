Western Sahara | Algeria and Morocco are harshly attacking the UN

(United Nations) Algeria’s chief diplomats, Ramtane Lamamra and Morocco, Nasser Bourita, exchanged fierce criticism at the UN’s annual general assembly on Monday as the two countries continue to disrupt diplomatic ties.

“The organization of a free and fair referendum that enables the Sahrawi people to” determine their fate and decide their political future can never remain hostage to the intransigence of an occupying state that has repeatedly failed to meet its international obligations, “said the Algerian ministers.

“The Saharawi people’s right to self-determination is inalienable, non-negotiable and incontestable,” emphasized the Algerian minister and assured that his nation, the “priority country”, only wanted to work “for peace and cooperation” in the region.

For the head of Moroccan diplomacy, who spoke to the United Nations via a recorded video, there is “calm in the Sahara” today. Referring to the recent “record turnout” elections in Western Sahara, Nasser Bourita said it “demonstrated that the people of the Moroccan Sahara are very attached to their territorial integrity within Morocco”.

Algeria, “responsible for the origin and continuation of this conflict”, must “take full responsibility,” he added, claiming, referring to the Polisario Front separatists stationed on Algerian territory, that Algiers will cease to “create an armed separatist group” protect a blatant violation of international humanitarian law, “said Nasser Bourita.

At the end of August, Algeria broke off diplomatic relations with Morocco because of “hostile actions” by the kingdom, a decision “completely unjustified” and regretted by Rabat. On September 22nd, Algiers hit the nail on the head by ordering the “immediate” closure of its airspace to all Moroccan aircraft.

Since the withdrawal of the Spanish colonial rulers in the 1970s, the conflict in Western Sahara has turned Morocco against the separatists of the Polisario Front, which is supported by Algeria. Rabat, which controls almost 80% of the territory, is sticking to a proposal for a plan of autonomy under its sovereignty for that region.

The negotiations under the auspices of the UN between Morocco and the Polisario, in which Algeria and Mauritania are participating, have been interrupted since spring 2019 and the resignation of the UN envoy responsible for the files, former Federal President Horst Kohler.

After a dozen personalities had volunteered to take over, according to information from several diplomats, in mid-September, under American pressure, Morocco accepted the appointment of the Italian-Swedish diplomat Staffan de Mistura as the new UN envoy. However, it has not yet been officially named.