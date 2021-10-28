Wet Pet Food Market is Anticipated to Record the Rapid Growth and Prominent Players Analysis | Blue Buffalo Co., Ltd., FirstMate Pet Foods, Little BigPaw

The North America wet pet food market is accounted to US$ 8,880.9 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 14,453.4 Mn by 2027.

Pet food, which is composed of a high percentage of water, ranging between 75% and 85%, along with other dry ingredients, is termed as wet pet food. The wet pet food is increasingly being preferred by pet owners as they help to boosts energy, builds muscles and lean mass, and stimulates the overall growth mechanism in animals.

Get Sample Copy of this North America Wet Pet Food Market research report at – https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/sample/TIPRE00009736

Major key players covered in this report:

Blue Buffalo Co., Ltd.

FirstMate Pet Foods

Little BigPaw

Mars, Incorporated

Monge SPA

Petguard Holdings, Llc

Hill’s Pet Nutrition, Inc.

Nestlé Purina Petcare

Butcher’s Pet Care

North America Wet Pet Food Market Segmentation:

North America Wet Pet Food Market, by Product

Dog Food

Cat Food

Others

North America Wet Pet Food Market, by Packaging Type

Canned

Pouches

Others

Order a Copy of this North America Wet Pet Food Market research report at – https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/buy/single/TIPRE00009736

The research on the North America Wet Pet Food market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the North America Wet Pet Food market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the North America Wet Pet Food market.

About Us:

Business Market Insights is a market research platform that provides subscription service for industry and company reports. Our research team has extensive professional expertise in domains such as Electronics & Semiconductor; Aerospace & Defense; Automotive & Transportation; Energy & Power; Healthcare; Manufacturing & Construction; Food & Beverages; Chemicals & Materials; and Technology, Media, & Telecommunications.

Contact US:

Business Market Insights

Phone: +442081254005

E-Mail ID: sales@businessmarketinsights.com

Web URL: https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/

LinkedIn URL: https://www.linkedin.com/company/business-market-insights/