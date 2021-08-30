What Are Bidet Seat Market Emerging Players Setting The Stage For The Long Term?

Bidet Seat Market report studied the assessment of worldwide data, competitive analysis, industry players, and their scope. Also analysis the tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis. The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, and forecast regions.

Bidet seats are attachable toilet seats, which are utilized to wash the intimate body parts. Two types of bidet seats, electric bidet seats and non-electric bidet seats, are offered by companies in the global market. Non-electronic bidet seats with one option, which is cold water wash. This type of bidet seat is economical and affordable, as it costs below US$ 100. The non-electronic bidets also comes with additional features such as warm water feature, self-cleaning, and feminine wash. The feminine wash facilitates female to adjust spray nozzle according to their requirement.

Electronic bidet seats are costlier, however, have numerous features including deodorizer, air dryer, adjustable water pressure, temperature options, etc. Such features are controlled via remote, which are provided by companies along with the seat bidet. For instance, companies such as Coway Co. Ltd. provides remote controlled bidet seat with features such as energy saving mode, sensors system, advanced oil damping systems, warm water temperature control, toilet seat temperature control, and others. Therefore, making electronic bidet costlier when compared to non-electronic bidet

Major players in the market are focusing on key strategies such as product launches with advancements in bidet seats to sustain their market position, globally. For instance, in 2016, LIXIL Corporation launched Air Shield Deodorization technology-based bidet seat, which helps in reducing odor by 43% unlike conventional toilets.

Key players operating in the global bidet market include Bio Bidet, Kohler Co., Inc., HomeTECH, Toshiba, LIXIL Corporation, Coway Co., Ltd, Roca Sanitario SA, Panasonic Corporation of America, RinseWorks, Inc, Brondell Inc., TOTO USA, Inc., and others.

