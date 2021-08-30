What Are Factors Driving Growth Of The Cycling Wear Market?

This report calculates the Cycling Wear Market size, future trends, demand, revenue, price, growth, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors, and forecast (2021-2027). The competition in the global Cycling Wear industry is analyzed, taking into consideration price, revenue, sales, and market share by company, market concentration rate, competitive situations and trends, expansion, merger and acquisition, and market shares of top companies.

Cycling wear involves use of garments or gears for enhancing the performance or for comfort during cycling. Increasing number of people opting for cycling as a hobby and growing portion of the population living healthier lifestyles thereby rising participation in sports and fitness activities is driving growth of the cycling wear market.

Increasing awareness regarding advantages of exercise such as cycling due to media exposure and various health organizations is driving market growth. According to World Health Organization (WHO), commuters who cycle to work have 41% lower risk of dying from all causes than people who drive or take public transport. Cycles also help in reducing noise and air pollution, which is one of the major factors for increasing adoption of cycling, this in turn is fueling demand for cycling wear.

The global cycling wear market was valued at US$ 3,307.2 million in 2017, and is expected to register a CAGR of 7.1% in terms of value, during the forecast period (2018 – 2025) to reach US$ 5,572.2 million by 2025.

Players operating in the global cycling wear market are launching new products to gain competitive advantage in the market and to expand business. For instance, in April 2018, Santini Maglificio Sportivo launched its new MAGLIA NERA collection composed of a technical cycling kit inspired by its last classified Luigi Malabrocca, a cotton T-shirt for a casual look but with a perfect fit a short-sleeved wool sweater and a sweater long sleeves for casual style for cycle ride.

Major players operating in the global cycling wear market include JRD Cycling, Castelli Cycling, Giro Sport Design, Champion System, Conquest Cycle Wear Ltd., Assos Of Switzerland Sa, Cuore Of Switzerland Inc., Endura Limited, Tewsn Cycling Gear Limited, Isadore Apparel, Rapha Racing Limited, 2xu Pty Ltd., Maap, Attaquer Pty Ltd., Blacksheep, Pas Normal Studios, Santini Maglificio Sportivo S.R.L. P.I. – C.F., Capo, Pedla, and Lumiere Cycling.

Request Free Sample Report Important Information that can be extracted from the Report: ♦ Assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the growth of the Cycling Wear Market ♦ Successful market entry strategies formulated by emerging market players ♦ Pricing and marketing strategies adopted by established market players ♦ Country-wise assessment of the Cycling Wear Market in key regions ♦ Year-on-Year growth of each market segment over the forecast period 2027

