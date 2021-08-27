What Are High Performance Pigment Market Emerging Players Setting The Stage For The Long Term?

Global High Performance Pigment Market Research Report initially provides a basic overview of the industry that covers definition, applications and technology, post which the report explores into the international players in the market. The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the global landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the market.

“Before Buying Check Our Discount For Your Better Business”

Great savings for you 2000$ Discount On Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/promo/buynow/399

High performance pigments (HPPs) are both inorganic and organic pigments with high insolubility, color strength, heat stability, weather and light fastness properties, bleeding and solvent fastness, and low migration. HPPs are used in wide variety of outdoor applications such as signage, advertising, and decals.

Increasing demand for HPPs in automotive and industrial coatings, plastics and cosmetic industries is major factor driving growth of the HPPs market. Furthermore, high demand for HPPs, owing to its wide variety of application range, excellent performance, and relatively low environmental impact is fueling growth of the market. Various research and development activities for development of new HPPs technologies such as nano-pigment technology is also propelling growth of the market.

However, high costs of HPPs is a major restraining factor for growth of the market. This high price is attributed to its properties such as excellent heat stability and high color strength.

Asia Pacific is the largest and the fastest growing region in the HPPs market. This is attributed to rapid growth in automotive, cosmetics, and other sectors especially in emerging countries such as India, China, and South Korea. The cosmetics end-use industry in the region is growing at a rapid pace, in turn creating a conducive growth environment for the high performance pigments market. For instance, according to the International Trade Association, USA, the cosmetics market was valued at US$ 7.1 billion in South Korea in 2016, while the total local production and exports increased by 8.2% and 61.6%, respectively, as compared to 2015.

Europe is a lucrative market for HHPs, owing to growing demand for HPPs for application in cosmetics, automobiles, and plastic industries is driving growth of the marker in the region. For instance, according to Cosmetics Europe — one of the leading European trade associations — the market of cosmetics in Europe was valued at US$ 89.70 billion in 2015. Thus, there is a significant demand for HHPs from cosmetics industry.

HPPs market was valued at US$ 5.06 Bn in 2016 and is projected to register a CAGR of 4.0% in terms of revenue, over the forecast period (2017–2025).

HPPs manufacturing companies are launching innovative products such as in November 2017, CATHAY INDUSTRIES launched CATHAYRED, which is a high performance red iron oxide pigment; in April 2017, BASF SE launched Sicopal Red EH 2370 (L 3050), which has a new Colour Index, Pigment Red 290, and Paliogen Red L 3990 for automotive and high-end industrial applications. Market players are also involved in merger and acquisitions, production plant expansion, and partnerships in order to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in April 2017, BASF SE and Landa Labs, which is a nanotechnology innovation center of Landa Groups, announced their partnership for development of nano-pigment technology in ultra-high transparency pigment, which are easily dispersible, at the European Coatings Show (ECS) in Nuremberg, Germany.

Major players operating in the high performance pigments market are BASF SE, Clariant AG, Huntsman Corporation, Lanxess AG, Solvay SA, Heubach GmbH, Sun Chemical Corporation, Ferro Corporation, Merck KGaA, and Synthesia A.S.