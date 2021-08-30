What Are The Factors Driving The Bubble Tea Market?

The Bubble Tea Market 2021-2027 research report analyzes the current as well as future aspects of the industry & presents leading regions, growth trends & strategies of the key players which is bound to impact the global Bubble Tea industry share in various end-use applications.

The research analyst provides comprehensive data, which enhances the growth of the industries. This report focuses on the basic requirement strategies of the businesses, which helps to enlarge the productivity. Additionally, it offers different market segments, such as application, types, size, end-users, cost, etc.

Bubble tea is a Taiwanese drink also known as pearl milk tea, boba, or boba milk tea. It was invented in Taichung in the 1980s and is available in variety of flavors such as fruity and creamy including green apple, strawberry, mango, watermelon, grape, honeydew, avocado, lychee, banana, cantaloupe, and others. Whereas, other popular non-fruits and creamy flavors comprises chocolate, mocha, coffee, rose tea, taro, thai tea, and lavender tea.

Bubble tea is gaining traction due to its various flavors, attractive colors, and boba types. However, bubble tea contains large levels of trans-fats and high sugar content. The average sugar content in one serving of bubble tea is 34 grams of sugar, which is around 68% of the recommended intake of sugar by the World Health Organization.

The trans-fats in bubble tea are used for enhancing the taste and texture of the drink. Trans-fats are unhealthy, as they are associated with negative health effects such as it increases bad cholesterol level (LDL), decreases good cholesterol level (HDL), affects memory power and reproductive ability, and increases the risk of getting heart diseases, diabetes, and stroke among others. Therefore, these health hazards are expected to hamper growth of the bubble tea market during the forecast period.

The global bubble tea market was valued at US$ 2,013.2 Mn in 2018, and is expected to register a CAGR of 5.1%, in terms of revenue over the forecast period (2019-2027), to reach US$ 3,122.4 Mn by 2027.

Major players operating in the global bubble tea market are Teapioca Lounge, OCOCO International Co., Ltd., Kung Fu Tea, Lollicup Coffee & Tea, Vivi Bubble Tea, Chatime, Boba Guys, Chill Bubble Tea, Boba Tea Company, and Real Fruit Bubble Tea.

