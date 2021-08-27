What Are The Factors Driving The Constrained Layer Damping Market?

Global Constrained Layer Damping Market Research Report initially provides a basic overview of the industry that covers definition, applications and technology, post which the report explores into the international players in the market. The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the global landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the market.

Constrained Layer Damping (CLD) is a system used to suppress vibrations in various machineries such as ship structures, vibrations caused due to propellers, mounted machinery, etc. It is made of two sheets that are rigid, however, have poor damping properties. A damping material such as viscoelastic is placed between the two sheets. When the surface vibrates, it is trapped between the two sheets and degenerated in the constrained layer as sheer energy. Vibration damping materials are widely used in automotive applications to dampen the vibration and sounds of the engine, thus reducing road noise.

The constrained layer damping market in North America was valued at US$ 302.83 Mn in 2016 and is expected to reach at US$ 552.46 Mn by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period. The market in the regions is projected to hold 30.00% market share in the global constrained layer damping market by 2025. The U.S. is home to the three major companies namely, Ford Motor Company, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles U.S, and General Motors.

The Asia Pacific constrained layer damping market was valued at US$ 218.06 Mn in 2016 and is expected to reach at US$ 407.16 Mn by 2025 growing at a CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period. The Asia Pacific region is the fastest growing market for the CLD systems and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period. The increasing construction activities in Asia Pacific is expected to see an increasing demand for CLD systems.

Major Players in the Global Constrained Layer Damping Market:

Some of the key players operating in the global constrained layer damping market are Sika Ag, Trelleborg Ab, Henkel Ltd., Flexcon Company, Inc, Nitto Denko Corporation, Pyrotek Inc., Vibratec, Autoneum, Rousch, Avery Dennison Corporation, American Acoustical Products, Polymer Technology Inc. Soundown Corporation, Heathcote Industrial Plastics, Vibracoustic Gmbh, Megasorber Pty Ltd, and 3M among others.

Research Methodology

Coherent Market Insights followsa comprehensive research methodology focused on providing the most precise market analysis. The company leverages a data triangulation model which helps company to gauge the market dynamics and provide accurate estimates. Key components of the research methodologies followed for all our market reports include:

Primary Research (Trade Surveys and Experts Interviews)

Desk Research

Proprietor Data Analytics Model

In addition to this, Coherent Market Insights has access to a wide range of the regional and global reputed paid data bases, which helps the company to figure out the regional and global market trends and dynamics. The company analyses the industry from the 360 Degree Perspective i.e. from the Supply Side and Demand Side which enables us to provide granular details of the entire ecosystem for each study. Finally, a Top-Down approach and Bottom-Up approach is followed to arrive at ultimate research findings.