Trending

What Are The Factors Driving The Propylene Market?

Photo of nirav niravAugust 30, 2021
2

The most recent research report on Propylene Market 2021 published by Coherent Market Insights begins with the market description, official report, segmentation, and classification. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the market so that perusers can be guided on future opportunities and high-profit ranges within the industry. The report gives a detailed examination of the market structure, considering the current market scene, market share, future market patterns, the number of most market members, the sort of item, the application, and the region.

Great savings for you 2000$ Класс GIFs - Get the best gif on GIFERDiscount On Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/promo/buynow/1997

[Note: *The PDF Brochure Includes

1) Table of Content (ToC),
2) Research Framework of the actual report, and
3) Research Methodology adopted for it.]

Propylene belongs to the alkene class with three double bonded carbon atoms. It is the second highest used petrochemical after ethylene. Propylene or Propene is a byproduct of oil refining and natural gas processing. During oil refining, ethylene, propene, and other compounds are produced as a result of cracking larger hydrocarbons. A major source of propylene is naphtha cracking, which is intended to produce ethylene and results from refinery cracking producing other products. Propane dehydrogenation converts propane into propylene with byproduct hydrogen.

According to Coherent Market Insights analysis, global propylene market was pegged at 100 million metric tons in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for derivatives, especially polypropylene and propylene oxide is expected to drive market growth. Polypropylene and its alloys are extensively used in automotive industry. Another derivative acrylonitrile is used in a variety of elastomeric fibers and polymers. It is used for acrylic fibers in clothes such as sweaters, socks, beddings, carpets, sportswear, cushions, and blankets.

Polypropylene was the largest market segment for propylene with a market share of around 64% in 2017. It is expected to retain dominant position in market, which in turn is propelling demand for propylene from end use industries. There are certain upcoming polypropylene projects to serve the demand from various end-use applications. For instance, a 700 kilo tons polypropylene plant, based on propylene recovered from cracked Liquefied Natural Gas (LPG) generated from INDMAX Plant, is under implementation is scheduled for completion by the end of 2018.

The major players operating in the global propylene market include China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, BASF SE, ExxonMobil Corporation, The DOW Chemical Company, LyondellBasell Industries N.V., SABIC, BP Plc., and IRPC Plc.

Request Free Sample Report

Important Information that can be extracted from the Report:

♦ Assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the growth of the Propylene Market

♦ Successful market entry strategies formulated by emerging market players

♦ Pricing and marketing strategies adopted by established market players

♦ Country-wise assessment of the Propylene Market in key regions

♦ Year-on-Year growth of each market segment over the forecast period 2027

Thousands Of Companies Use Our Reports To Understand Their Markets

Go Through Our Trusted Clients List: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/trusted-by

In Addition, The Years Considered For The Study Are As Follows:

Historical year – 2014 to 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

 

Photo of nirav niravAugust 30, 2021
2
Photo of nirav

nirav

About Us: Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformation growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 150 countries worldwide. We pride ourselves in catering to clients across the length and width of the horizon, from Fortune 500 enlisted companies, to not-for-profit organization, and startups looking to establish a foothold in the market. We excel in offering unmatched actionable market intelligence across various industry verticals, including chemicals and materials, healthcare, and food & beverages, consumer goods, packaging, semiconductors, software and services, Telecom, and Automotive. We offer syndicated market intelligence reports, customized research solutions, and consulting services.

Related Articles

[PDF] Self-Reconfiguring Modular Robot Market – A New Way to Grow Your Business

August 26, 2021

Recurrent Glioblastoma Multiforme Treatment Market Higher Mortality Rates by 2027

August 27, 2021

Medical Gloves Market Competitive Intelligence and Tracking Report Till 2027

August 27, 2021

Cosmetic Isoparaffins Market 2021: Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic

August 26, 2021
Back to top button