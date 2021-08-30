What Are The Factors Driving The Propylene Market?

The most recent research report on Propylene Market 2021 published by Coherent Market Insights begins with the market description, official report, segmentation, and classification. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the market so that perusers can be guided on future opportunities and high-profit ranges within the industry. The report gives a detailed examination of the market structure, considering the current market scene, market share, future market patterns, the number of most market members, the sort of item, the application, and the region.

Propylene belongs to the alkene class with three double bonded carbon atoms. It is the second highest used petrochemical after ethylene. Propylene or Propene is a byproduct of oil refining and natural gas processing. During oil refining, ethylene, propene, and other compounds are produced as a result of cracking larger hydrocarbons. A major source of propylene is naphtha cracking, which is intended to produce ethylene and results from refinery cracking producing other products. Propane dehydrogenation converts propane into propylene with byproduct hydrogen.

According to Coherent Market Insights analysis, global propylene market was pegged at 100 million metric tons in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for derivatives, especially polypropylene and propylene oxide is expected to drive market growth. Polypropylene and its alloys are extensively used in automotive industry. Another derivative acrylonitrile is used in a variety of elastomeric fibers and polymers. It is used for acrylic fibers in clothes such as sweaters, socks, beddings, carpets, sportswear, cushions, and blankets.

Polypropylene was the largest market segment for propylene with a market share of around 64% in 2017. It is expected to retain dominant position in market, which in turn is propelling demand for propylene from end use industries. There are certain upcoming polypropylene projects to serve the demand from various end-use applications. For instance, a 700 kilo tons polypropylene plant, based on propylene recovered from cracked Liquefied Natural Gas (LPG) generated from INDMAX Plant, is under implementation is scheduled for completion by the end of 2018.

The major players operating in the global propylene market include China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, BASF SE, ExxonMobil Corporation, The DOW Chemical Company, LyondellBasell Industries N.V., SABIC, BP Plc., and IRPC Plc.

