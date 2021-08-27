What Are The Key Factors Driving The Growth Of Krill Oil Market ?

Coherent Market Insights published innovative data entitled Krill Oil Market This report uses an exploratory technique, such as primary and secondary research, which helps to discover the desired data. It focuses on a global scenario such as Krill Oil to learn the global strategy of industries and study the various regions such as North America, Latin America, China, Japan, Asia, and India. The latest research study provides market opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support for business intelligence.

Krill is a supplement that is gaining high demand in the market as an alternative to fish oil. It is a rich source of eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), is a type of omega fats that are mainly found in marine species. Krill oil has numerous health benefits as it has anti-inflammatory properties and also helps in reducing arthritis and joint pain. The fats present in the krill oil is easier for the body to absorb in the bloodstream.

The global krill oil market is projected to reach US$ 1289.6 million by the end of 2027, in terms of revenue, growing at CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period (2019 to 2027).

Drivers

Rising awareness regarding the health benefits of omega-3 fatty acids is anticipated to propel the market growth of krill oil. Moreover, rising consumption of DHA as it sharpens the mind enhances memory and improve concentration is again expected to fuel the demand for krill oil. Furthermore, krill oil is also beneficial in treating stroke, depression, cancer, and irregular menstrual cycle, which in turn propelling the market growth of krill oil.

Market Restraints

Side-effects associated with the consumption of krill oil such as stomach discomfort and reduced appetite is estimated to restrict the market growth. Moreover, consumption of krill oil can also result in heartburn, fishy burp, gas, bloating, nausea, and diarrhea which is also expected to restrict the demand for krill oil. Furthermore, it can also result in oily facial skin or breakout and in some cases krill oil can also increase blood pressure. Aforementioned factors are projected to hinder the market growth.

Market Opportunities

Manufacturers are now focusing more on launching innovative omega-3 supplements which is anticipated to propel the market growth of krill oil over the forecast period. For instance, in May 2018, Polaris has introduced Omegavie DHA 650 Qualitysilver 5. Omegavie DHA 650 algae Qualitysilver 5 is produced entirely in France from sustainable sources of microalgae, making it suitable for vegetarians and vegans. Moreover, omegavie DHA 650 algae Qualitysilver 5 is suitable for use in dietary supplements as well as food preparations such as milk, dressing oils, dairy products, etc.

Market Trends

Rising demand for liquid krill oil or other marine oil that are water-soluble for water-based and dairy products such as smoothies, and other drinks are expected to augment the market growth of krill oil. Liquid products are ideal for children and elderly people as they reduce the risks of choking associated with the tablet form. Hence, growing demand for liquid krill oil due aforementioned advantage is projected to propel the market growth of krill over the forecast timeframe.

Competitive Section

Key players active in the global krill oil are Neptune Biotech Pvt. Ltd., Aker BioMarine AS, Enzymotec Ltd, Fuji Chemicals, Krill Canada, Rimfrost, Norwegian Fish Oil, Darduck Frd, and Quingdao Kangjing Marine Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

Few Recent Developments

Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc.