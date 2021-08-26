What are the Key Insights of Bronchitis Treatment Market to 2026? Breakdown by Various Types and Applications | Sanofi, Novartis, AstraZeneca

Bronchitis is an inflammation of the lining of bronchial tubes, which carry air to and from the lungs. Symptoms of bronchitis include coughing up thickened mucus and shortness of breath. Chronic bronchitis may require ongoing medical treatment. It’s one form of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), a lung disease that makes it hard to breathe. Acute bronchitis can be treated with rest, fluids, a cough suppressant, and a pain reliever.

Competitive Section:

AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim International, GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis AG, Melinta Therapeutics, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Sanofi

By the product type: Antibiotics, Anti-inflammatory Drugs, Bronchodilator, Mucolytics

By the End-user Applications: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

The global bronchitis treatment market is divided into six regions, such as North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa.

Drivers:

Increase in geriatric population with increased prevalence of bronchitis is expected to propel growth of the global bronchitis treatment market over the forecast period. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), by 2050, the world’s population aged 60 years and older is expected to total 2 billion, up from 900 million in 2015.

Moreover, increasing prevalence of COPD, increased smoking, and rising levels of chemical pollutants are some major factors expected to augment the growth of the global bronchitis treatment market.

Restraint:

Patent expiry of key drugs is expected to impede growth of the global bronchitis treatment market.

Opportunities:Antibiotics, Anti-inflammatory Drugs, Bronchodilator, Mucolytics

High rate of morbidity and mortality due to chronic bronchitis is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the market.

Regional Insights:

North America is expected to witness significant growth in the global bronchitis treatment market due to increased prevalence of bronchitis and COPD along with the growing geriatric population in this region. According to the American Lung Association, in 2018, 16.4 million people, or 6.6% of adults, reported a diagnosis of any type of COPD (chronic bronchitis, emphysema, or COPD).