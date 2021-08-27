What Are The Key Markets For Green Packaging Industry?

The latest updated report by Coherent Market Insights on Global Green Packaging Market 2021 Growth Analysis by Key Segments and Forecast to 2027 offers users excellent business intelligence for the organization of different sizes. The purpose of this report is to study the global Green Packaging market at a macro-level and the scope of the industry in the future. 

Green packaging is referred to the use of packaging materials and implementation of manufacturing methods that have low impact on energy consumption and environment. Green packaging involves the usage of recyclable and biodegradable materials and thus referred as energy-efficient or sustainable packaging. Furthermore, bio-degradable plastics, bio-based plastics, solid bleach sulfate, and recycled papers are some of the key materials used for the manufacture of green packaging products.

Factors such as wide spread awareness among consumers regarding environmental safety and benefits of green packaging are the key factors propelling growth in green packaging market. Moreover, initiatives of regulatory bodies recommending adoptions of eco-friendly alternatives by the manufacturers, will further boost growth of the green packaging market during the forecast period.

Based on materials, the green packaging market has been segmented into paper & paperboard, plastic, glass, metal, and others. The paper & paperboard segment dominated the market in 2016 and is expected to retain market dominance throughout the forecast period.

Middle East and Africa are witnessing sluggish growth at present due to weak penetration of several end users of green packaging. Political and economic instability in these regions restrain the market growth to a great extent. However, Latin America is expected to portray a favorable growth for green packaging during the forecast period on account of rising penetration of the end-use industries for green packaging and rising penetration by the manufacturers of green packaging.

Based on the end-use industry, green packaging market has been segmented into food & beverages, healthcare, personal care, and cosmetics. In 2016, food & beverages accounted for a major share in the green packaging market and is expected to retain market dominance throughout the forecast period.

Major Players in the Global Green Packaging Market

The major players operating in the market of green packaging include Amcor Limited, Bemis Company Inc., Sealed Air Corporation, Tetra Laval International SA, Mondi Plc., Sonoco Products Company, Cargill Incorporation, Graham Packaging Company Incorporation, and Huhtamaki OYJ, among others.

