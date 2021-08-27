What Are The Key Markets For Linear Alkylbenzene Sulfonate Industry?

What Are The Key Markets For Linear Alkylbenzene Sulfonate Industry?

The most recent research report on Linear Alkylbenzene Sulfonate Market 2021 published by Coherent Market Insights begins with the market description, official report, segmentation, and classification. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the market so that perusers can be guided on future opportunities and high-profit ranges within the industry. The report gives a detailed examination of the market structure, considering the current market scene, market share, future market patterns, the number of most market members, the sort of item, the application, and the region.

Linear alkylbenzene sulfonate (LAS) is an anionic surfactant widely used in formulation of all ranges of domestic detergents powder, cake & dish wash cleaners. The biodegradable and cost-effective substance offers high solubility, emulsifying, moistening, foaming, and dispersing properties with other additives. It also acts as an emulsifying, refining, and coupling and emulsifier in rubber, textile, and agricultural herbicides industry, respectively. Moreover, it is used in emulsion polymerization and as an industrial wetting agent.

Household detergents and cleaners are the largest application in the global LAS market. Demand for LAS surfactants is significantly increasing due to its growing application in laundry care, surface care, and other household detergents and cleaners, owing to its biodegradable and cost-effective nature. According to the International Association for Soaps, Detergents and Maintenance Products, laundry care products in Europe was valued at US$ 16 billion in 2016, which increased by 0.8% from 2015 in the household care sector. Also, surface care products increased by 0.6% from 2015 to US$ 7.11 billion in 2016, in Europe. The rising demand for laundry care and surface care products in the household care sector is in turn, propelling growth of the LAS market.

North America experiences significant demand for LAS. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 21CFR173.315, LAS can be used to wash or assist lye peeling of vegetables and fruits. Europe is a lucrative market for LAS due to increasing demand for its application in detergents and cleaning products in the household care, professional cleaning, and hygiene sector. For instance, according to the International Association for Soaps, Detergents and Maintenance Products, household care, professional cleaning, and hygiene sector was valued at US$ 41.72 billion in Europe, in 2015, which increased to US$ 42.19 billion in 2016.

The global LAS market was valued at US$ 5,142.4 million in 2016 and is projected to register a CAGR of 5.5% in terms of revenue, over the forecast period (2017 – 2025).

Asia Pacific accounted for the highest market share of 42.36% in 2016 and is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period.

Key market players operating in the LAS market include BASF SE, Clariant Corporation, Croda International Plc, DowDuPont Inc., Evonik Corporation, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Huntsman Corporation, Galaxy Surfactants Ltd., Stepan Company, and Solvay S.A.

In Addition, The Years Considered For The Study Are As Follows:

Historical year – 2014 to 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

