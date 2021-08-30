Trending

What Are The Key Markets For Makeup Packaging Industry?

Coherent Market Insights published innovative data entitled Makeup Packaging Market. This report uses an exploratory technique, such as primary and secondary research, which helps to discover the desired data. It focuses on a global scenario such as Makeup Packaging to learn the global strategy of industries and study the various regions such as North America, Latin America, China, Japan, Asia, and India.

Packaging material plays a vital role in the packaging industry. Growing concern regarding environmental safety has led companies to adopt reusable and eco-friendly materials for manufacturing makeup packaging products. For instance, Olvine Atelier’s wide range of perfume oil and sea salt spray products are cruelty free and feature appealing eco-friendly glass packaging. The market is expected to reach US$ 11,025.71 million by the end of 2027, at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period, owing to rising awareness about personal care and grooming.

Among material type, makeup packaging material is segmented into plastic, metal, glass, and others. Plastic has emerged as a major material type segment in makeup and cosmetics packaging industry, owing to its versatile nature. However, paper packaging segment is expected to gain traction  owing to rising focus on environment-friendly packaging across the globe.

Packaging is an important component in the cosmetics and makeup packaging industry, and for some products, packaging of the cosmetics and makeup products is more important than the product. Packaging plays a vital role in improving the appearance of the product and makes it more aesthetically appealing to the consumer. Growing demand for cosmetics and personal care products is expected to drive growth of the makeup packaging market.

Players operating in the global makeup packaging market are adopting various growth strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, business expansions, and product launches to cater to increasing demand for makeup packaging products. For instance, in January 2019, Yonwoo Co., Ltd., a South Korea-based makeup packaging company, launched a product called ‘Ampoule Dropper’. The specialty of this design is that precisely one drop of formula can be released by squeezing the teat once. This controlled dosing system makes it useful for suck-back function of the sealing structure prevents any bulk residue in the pipette ensuring hygiene.

Major players operating in the global makeup packaging market include Albéa S.A., AptarGroup, Inc., Axilone USA, ShyaHsin Packaging (China) Co., Ltd., Lumson SpA, Toly Group, Cosmopak Corp., Yoshida Industries Co., Ltd., Mitani Valve Co Ltd., HCP Packaging (Shanghai) Co. Ltd., Quadpack Industries, S.A., Kolmar Laboratories, Inc., and others.

