What are the Latest Trends & Opportunities in Peritoneal Dialysis Market upto 2026? | Nikkiso, Nipro, Baxter

Peritoneal dialysis is a method of removing waste products from the blood when the kidneys cannot function well enough. This procedure filters the blood in a different way than the more common blood-filtering procedure called hemodialysis. There are two types of dialysis which are hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis. Patients with chronic kidney disease are usually put on dialysis and normal kidney function can be achieved only through a kidney transplant. This procedure is mostly performed at home and removes excess fluid and waste from the blood.

By the product type: Dialyzer, Transfer Sets, Catheters, Others

By the End-user Applications: Hospital, Home Care

The global peritoneal dialysis market is divided into six regions, such as North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa.

Competitive Section:

Major players involved in the global peritoneal dialysis market are Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGAA, Davita Healthcare Partners Inc., Baxter International Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Diaverum Deutschland Gmbh, Nipro Corporation, Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd., Nikkiso Co., Ltd., Nxstage Medical, Inc., Mar Cor Purification, Inc.

Drivers:

Increasing number of ESRD (end-stage renal disease) patients across the world, especially in the United States, is expected to boost the growth of the global peritoneal dialysis market over the forecast period. According to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), around 661,000 people in the U.S. have kidney failure; of which, around 468,000 are on dialysis and 193,000 live with a functioning kidney transplant.

Moreover, increasing prevalence of diabetes/hypertension, shortage of organ donors, favorable government initiatives, and improving reimbursement policies are some major factors expected to aid in growth of the global peritoneal dialysis market. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), over 422 million people worldwide have diabetes.

Restraint:

Risks/complications associated with dialysis, product recalls, and strict regulations regarding the approval and manufacturing of dialysis products are expected to hamper the growth of the global peritoneal dialysis market.

Opportunities:

Increasing number of dialysis centers and growing preference for home dialysis is expected to provide market players with lucrative opportunities. This in turn is expected to boost the market growth.

Regional Insights:

Both North America and Asia Pacific are expected to witness a strong growth in the global peritoneal dialysis market due to the increasing prevalence of end-stage renal disease, growing preference for home dialysis, and favorable government initiatives.