What Are The Segments Covered In The Bacillus Subtilis Industry Report ?

Coherent Market Insights published innovative data entitled Bacillus Subtilis Market. This report uses an exploratory technique, such as primary and secondary research, which helps to discover the desired data. It focuses on a global scenario such as Bacillus Subtilis to learn the global strategy of industries and study the various regions such as North America, Latin America, China, Japan, Asia, and India.

Bacillus Subtilis is a bacterium known for enzyme production capabilities. It supports production of proteases and amylase enzyme. Hence, it finds application in paper, textile, leather, food processing, and pesticide industries. The bacterium is also a common constituent of probiotic drinks. It enhances digestion, increases enzyme production, and improves immunity. Probiotic drink formulations containing bacillus subtilis are popular in South Korea and Japan.

Key factors driving the growth of the market include an increasing demand for probiotics due to the associated health benefits with its consumption such as increased immunity, gut health, and reduced risk of cancer. Also, increasing demand for enzymes in leather, starch, paper and textile applications has bolstered market growth of bacillus subtilis.

Bacillus subtilis is utilized for foliar application using conventional spray equipment. It is compatible with most of the commonly applied fertilizers and pesticides. In pharmaceuticals, bacillus subtilis strains are utilized in the bacterial vaccines as antigen bearers and antigen cellular manufactories. These drinks are particularly popular in South Korea and Japan due to traditional predilection towards consumption of therapeutic foods and beverages. Furthermore, the bacterium is also used as a feed additive to poultry and livestock feed. The consumption of bacillus subtilis by poultry has been observed to lead to improved gut health and resistance to diseases.

Global Bacillus Subtilis Market Outlook:

Western European economies of Germany, U.K., and France are the major contributors to the growth of the bacillus subtilis market for waste water treatment. According to World Health Organization (WHO), in 2015, out of 912 million people living in the WHO European region, more than 60 million people were devoid of proper water sanitation facilities and an additional 14 million people did not have access to safe drinking water. Increasing awareness about waterborne diseases is expected to propel the growth of bacillus subtilis market in near future.

Bacillus subtilis is utilized in applications such as feed additives, pesticides, and starch processing which directly cater to the food industry. Increasing demand for food & beverages in Asia Pacific economies such as China and India has in turn boosted Bacillus subtilis market growth. With a population of 1.3 billion, China has surpassed the U.S. as the world’s largest consumer of food and beverages. According to the China Britain Trade Council, the food industry in China had overall turnover of US$ 514 Bn in 2014. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the food processing industry in India was valued at US$ 258 Bn in 2015. These factors are expected to fuel the growth of the bacillus subtilis market

