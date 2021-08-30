What Are The Segments Covered In The Polyol Sweeteners Industry Report ?

Polyol Sweeteners Market report studied the assessment of worldwide data, competitive analysis, industry players, and their scope. Also analysis the tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis. The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, and forecast regions.

Polyols are non-sugar carbohydrates and are considered as potential sweeteners with reduced calorific value. Polyol sweeteners are also termed as ‘sugar replacers’ or ‘sugar alcohols’ as their chemical structure resembles to sugar. According to Calorie Control Council, polyols provide fewer calories per gram as compared to sugar. Currently available polyols sweeteners include erythritol, maltitol syrups, isomalt, lactitol, maltitol, mannitol, sorbitol, and xylitol.

Among product types, sorbitol segment held significant market share in global polyol sweeteners market in 2018. This is attributed to pleasant taste sorbitol offers to the products. Moreover, sorbitol provides fewer calories, accounting 2.6 calories per gram of sorbitol as compared to 4 calories per gram of normal sugar. Therefore, sorbitol is considered as a potential alternative to sugar for individuals diagnosed with diabetes. For instance, according to data released by the World Health Organization in October 2018, number of people with diabetes were 108 million in 1980 globally, which has increased to 422 million in 2014.

According to Coherent Market Insights, Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the global market. Asia Pacific held significant revenue share in global polyol sweeteners market in 2018, owing to growth of end-use industries such as bakery and dairy industries in the region. For instance, according to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF) report on ‘Agriculture & Allied industries’ published in April 2018, in India, dairy sector is expected to register a CAGR of 15% during the period of 2016-2020 to reach US$ 146.2 billion by 2020.

Key Players operating in the global polyol sweeteners market are adopting various growth strategies such as mergers and acquisitions to cater increasing demand for polyol sweeteners. For instance, in May 2017, Cargill Inc. acquired vegetable-based polyol product line ‘Agrol’ from the U.S.-based ‘BioBased Technologies, LLC’. This acquisition is expected to strengthen Cargill’s product portfolio of vegetable-based polyols.

Major players operating in the global polyol sweeteners market include, Cargill Inc., Archer Midland Daniels Company, Ingredion Incorporated, Roquette Freres, B Food Science Co. Ltd., Tereos Starch and Sweeteners, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Gulshan Polyols Ltd., Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG, and Merck Group.

