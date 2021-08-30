What Are The Top Players Operative In Skin Care Products Industry?

Skin Care Products Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2027). The research presents a complete assessment of the market and contains Future trends, Current Growth Factors, attentive opinions, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. The report conducted a professional and in-depth analysis of the current situation of the Skin Care Products market, including major players such as manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, and investors. The report also helps you understand the dynamic structure of the Skin Care Products market by identifying and analyzing market segments.

Skin care products are those that support in maintaining the skin’s texture, enhance its appearance, in addition to curing skin conditions. For instance, Revlon Inc. launched a series of Almay Kinetin Skincare Advanced Anti-Aging products in 2017. Moreover, skin care products provide nutrition required for the skin, whereas products such as sunscreen lotions protect the skin from harmful UV-radiations and help prevent skin cancer.

Growing personal care industry worldwide is driving growth of the skin care products market. According to the International Trade Administration (ITA), in 2014, per capita spending on cosmetic products was reported as US$ 139 in the U.S., US$ 171 in South Korea, and US$ 174 in Japan.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region and accounted for the largest market share of around 48.66% in 2018, owing to increasing demand for organic skin care products over chemical-based products in this region. Moreover, increasing disposable income in emerging countries such as China and India is another factor responsible for growth of the market. Additionally, as per the International Trade Administration (ITA), in 2014, per person annual expenditure on personal care and cosmetics in Japan was US$ 174.

In January 2018, Colgate-Palmolive Company acquired Physicians Care Alliance, LLC and Elta MD Holdings, Inc., professional skin care businesses, which are two of the fastest-growing brands in the professional skin care market. These acquisitions enabled Colgate-Palmolive to enter the highly attractive professional skin care category, while complementing its existing global personal care businesses.

Major players operating in the global skin care products market include Unilever Plc., Shiseido Company Ltd., Johnson & Johnson Inc., Procter & Gamble Co., L’Oréal S.A., Revlon Inc., Kao Corporation, and Avon Products Inc., Beiersdorf AG, Colgate Palmolive Company, and others.

