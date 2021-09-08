What happened to the wreckage of September 11th?

From Staten Island, David Diggins observes Manhattan and its towering towers. Beneath his feet is a hill from the ruins of the World Trade Center.

Twenty years ago, David was in the same place, at the Fresh Kills landfill, when he witnessed the terrorist attack and the destruction of the Twin Towers. This New York employee knew immediately that his team would be mobilized.

Today the Fresh Kills landfill was closed and is to be converted into a park. But for some families of victims, this debris has not been examined carefully enough.

