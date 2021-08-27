What Is Animal Feed Additives Market Is Set For Future Growth With Top Vendors?

Coherent Market Insights published innovative data entitled Animal Feed Additives Market. This report uses an exploratory technique, such as primary and secondary research, which helps to discover the desired data. It focuses on a global scenario such as Animal Feed Additives to learn the global strategy of industries and study the various regions such as North America, Latin America, China, Japan, Asia, and India.

Additives are natural or chemical substances added to preserve or improve the quality of food or a product. Feed additives are additives, specifically used in animal nutrition, to enhance the feed quality, digestibility in order to prevent diseases and improve quality of meat or food obtained from animals.

Farm animals are provided with a variety of additives such as sensory additives, nutritional additives, zootechnical additives, and coccidiostats and histomonostats. Sensory additives help stimulate the appetite of animals, allowing them to eat more; while nutritional additives provide specific nutrients to nutrient-deficient animals.

Animal feed additives market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 2.7% in terms of revenue over the forecast period (2019-2027). Among product types, the antibiotics market was valued at US$ 2,462.9 million (revenue) in 2018, which is expected to expand at a CAGR of 1.8%,

The global animal feed additives market was valued at US$ 15,088.7 million in 2018 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 2.7% in terms of revenue, over the forecast period.

Animal Feed Additives Market: Government Regulation

Animal feed additives are labeled ‘organic’ that are specifically used by livestock. To maintain necessary amount of nutrients in the animal feeds a regulatory body was formed, the United States Department of Agriculture, Code (592) Feed Management. They regulated provisions not to exceed the quantity of nitrogen and phosphorus nutrients supply required by livestock and poultry for maintenance, production, performance, and reproduction.

Regional Insights

Europe, followed by Asia Pacific and North America, respectively, accounted for a major share in the global animal feed additives market in terms of revenue, in 2018 and the trend is estimated to remain the same over the forecast period. In 2018, Western Europe held a share of 27.0% in terms of revenue, followed by North America (23.1%).

Multinational players need to tap potential addressable market in emerging regions with the help of developments and technological advancement

Major players, including BASF SE, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Danisco Animal Nutrition, Evonik Industries AG, Addcon Group, Cargill Inc., ADM Animal Nutrition, Adisseo France, Kemin Industries, Nutreco N.V. and Novozymes A/S are the key competitors in the global animal feed additives market.