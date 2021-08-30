What Is Biopolymers Market In-Depth Analysis And Marginal Revenue Growth 2021-2027?

The most recent research report on Biopolymers Market 2021 published by Coherent Market Insights begins with the market description, official report, segmentation, and classification. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the market so that perusers can be guided on future opportunities and high-profit ranges within the industry. The report gives a detailed examination of the market structure, considering the current market scene, market share, future market patterns, the number of most market members, the sort of item, the application, and the region.

Biopolymers are polymeric materials produced from feedstock such as crops including corn and sugar cane or standing timber and residual wood. Biopolymers are biodegradable in nature, unlike conventional polymers or plastics that lead to various environmental issues such as pollution and global warming. This is turn is increasing awareness regarding use of bio-based polymers and is expected to boost growth of the global biopolymers market over the forecast period.

Among product type, the bio-based polyethylene terephthalate (PET) segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018. This is owing to properties of bio-based PET such as recyclability and biodegradability. The composition of this biopolymer is derived from 30% of plant-based ethylene glycol and 70% of terephthalic acid (TPA, derived from fossil). Bio-based PET is used in production of bottles, bags, cosmetic containers, carpets, sanitary products, foils, and others.

Moreover, in 2018, BioLogiQ, Inc., a bioplastic resin manufacturing company specializing in environmentally friendly plastic products, announced to launch three new grades of plant-based plastic named as ‘NuPlastiQ BioPolymers’ for different end-use applications.

Major players operating in the global biopolymers market include, BASF SE, NatureWorks LLC, Braskem S.A., Novamont S.p.A., E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Plantic Technologies Ltd, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Danimer Scientific, Bio-on S.p.A., and Rodenburg Biopolymers B.V.

