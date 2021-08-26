What Is Ceramic Membrane Market Is Set For Future Growth With Top Vendors?

The ceramic membrane is a type of synthetic membrane made of inorganic materials (such as alumina, silicon carbide or other glass materials). They are used for membrane filtration functions. On the basis of the material type, the ceramic membrane can be divided into alumina, titania, zirconium oxides, and others.

“The market for ceramic membrane market is estimated to reach US $ 10,893.5 Million by 2027.”

An ultrafiltration ceramic membrane (with a pore size of about 10 nm) can be used to purify soybean oil from impurities such as free fatty acids, phospholipids, pigments, carbohydrates, sterols, proteins, and their derivative products. Ultrafiltration has a variety of applications including sterilization, water treatment, milk processing, petrol immersion, and other systems.

The benefits associated with ceramic membrane are high mobility, durability, chemical resistance, and longevity that increase its use in a few utility industries. In natural applications, the use of ceramic layers is very limited due to cost considerations even though they offer a variety of different advantages in the area, such as rigid structure, chemical durability, and temperature.

Major players working in the ceramic membrane market include TAMI Industries, Pall Corporation, A-tech Innovation GmbH, Hyflux Ltd., Jiangsu Jiuwu Hi-Tech Co. Ltd., Veolia Water Technologies, GEA Group, Nanostone Water Inc., LIQTECH A / S, Saint Gobain, Qua Group LLC., And Toray Industry Inc.

In addition, key market players are focused on adopting strategies such as technological advances and collaborations to strengthen their track record in the global ceramic membrane market. For example, in 2016, Pall Corporation launched its new portfolio of mobile water products designed to meet the needs of customers in all municipal markets and industries.

