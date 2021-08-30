What Is Crude Oil Flow Improvers Market New Business Opportunities And Investment Research Report?

Coherent Market Insights published innovative data entitled Crude Oil Flow Improvers Market. This report uses an exploratory technique, such as primary and secondary research, which helps to discover the desired data. It focuses on a global scenario such as Crude Oil Flow Improvers to learn the global strategy of industries and study the various regions such as North America, Latin America, China, Japan, Asia, and India.

Crude oil flow improvers are also known as drag reducers and help to maintain the viscosity of crude oil during transportation and processing. Moreover, they act as additives that offer solution in all stages of crude oil extraction and also maximize production. The global crude oil flow improvers market is projected to reach US$ 3,576.4 million by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period. The growth is attributed to increasing demand for crude oil worldwide.

According to The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), the global oil consumption increased from 104 mboe/d to 268 mboe/d, accounting for an increase of 157% from 1970 to 2013. This rapid increase has been attributed to high consumption of oil in emerging economies such as India, China, and ASEAN. Furthermore, according to OPEC forecast, oil consumption is expected to increase by 49% from 268 mboe/d in 2013 to 399 mboe/d by 2040.

Among applications, the pipeline segment holds dominant position in the global crude oil flow improvers market. Potential impediments in the pipeline can include formation and deposition of hydrates, paraffins, scales, and asphaltenes in the pipelines, as well as corrosive constituents in the flow stream that damage the pipeline components resulting in additional cost. Crude oil flow improvers play an important role in prevention of these conditions outlining importance of the flow improvers in the pipelines and during transportation.

Major players operating in the global crude oil flow improvers market include, Halliburton Company, BASF SE, LiquidPower Specialty Products Inc., Schlumberger Ltd., Baker Hughes, A GE Company, Nalco Champion, Clariant AG, Evonik Industries AG, Infineum International Limited, Innospec Inc., and others.

