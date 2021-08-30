What Is Dry Shampoo Market Is Set For Future Growth With Top Vendors?

Coherent Market Insights published innovative data entitled Dry Shampoo Market. This report uses an exploratory technique, such as primary and secondary research, which helps to discover the desired data. It focuses on a global scenario such as Dry Shampoo to learn the global strategy of industries and study the various regions such as North America, Latin America, China, Japan, Asia, and India.

Dry shampoo is a hair care product that eliminates the use of water and provides instant cleaning and restores strength and softness to the hair. It mainly comprises two types of ingredients, an oil absorbing substance such as cornstarch and kaolin, and a scentless or an aromatic freshener such as paraben. Dry shampoo is majorly applied to absorb excessive sebum and to control odor. Sebum is a greasy mixture of an assortment fats and is produced by the sebaceous glands. It provides moisture to the hair and avoids brittleness and dryness.

Majority of dry shampoo ingredients consist of harmful chemicals and preservatives such as ethanol, parabens, and magnesium silicate, which is restraining growth of the market, as these chemicals are absorbed into the scalp and can potentially harm human health if exposed for long time. For instance, magnesium silicate is associated with cancer and respiratory toxicity. Moreover, certain dry shampoos create dusty or whitish residue on the scalp, which is further negatively impact growth of the market.

On the basis of product type, paraben free dry shampoo accounted for the largest market share in 2016. This is majorly attributed to growing awareness regarding the harmful effects of paraben used in shampoos. Parabens are used as a preservative or as a fragrance ingredient in the dry shampoos and ethylparaben, butylparaben, methylparaben and propylparabren are some of the most commonly used parabens. Parabens are associated with skin irritation conditions such as rosacea and dermatitis, which in turn, is fuelling demand for paraben free dry shampoo worldwide.

Major players operating in the global dry shampoo market include Shiseido Company Ltd., The Unilever Group, Procter & Gamble Company, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Revlon Inc., Church & Dwight Co. Inc., L’Oreal SA, Coty Inc., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, and Kao Corporation.

