What Is Luggage Market New Business Opportunities And Investment Research Report?

This report calculates the Luggage Market size, future trends, demand, revenue, price, growth, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors, and forecast (2021-2027). The competition in the global Luggage industry is analyzed, taking into consideration price, revenue, sales, and market share by company, market concentration rate, competitive situations and trends, expansion, merger and acquisition, and market shares of top companies.

Great savings for you 2000$ Discount On Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/promo/buynow/1436

[Note: *The PDF Brochure Includes

1) Table of Content (ToC),

2) Research Framework of the actual report, and

3) Research Methodology adopted for it.]

Luggage mainly includes travel bags, business cases, and other casual bags. Luggage is a very important consumer good across the globe with numerous organized (global) and unorganized (local) manufacturers manufacturing different types of luggage for various travel and business needs.

The global luggage market was valued at US$ 22,467.2 Mn in 2018 and is projected to increase to US$ 38,513.8 Mn by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period.

Technological advancements by market players is expected to boost demand for smart luggage across the globe. According to the International Journal for Research in Applied Science & Engineering Technology (IJRASET) published in November 2017, a luggage bag features a kick scooter, which is attached to the luggage bag to provide ease and comfort to the traveler. For instance, OLAF, a manufacturer of scooters with backpacks in Slovenia, provides a 4-in-1 solution, which incorporates removable ergonomically-designed backpack, sturdy trolley, a steerable kick-scooter, and a wooden skateboard.

Asia Pacific region held dominant position in the global luggage market in 2018, accounting for 38.0% share in terms of value, followed by North America, Europe, and Latin America respectively.

Key players operating in the market include Tapestry Inc., Rimowa GmbH, Louis Vuitton Malletier, S.A., Victorinox Swiss Army, Inc., Samsonite International S.A, Coach Inc, VF Corporation, Antler Limited, Delsey S.A., Bric’s Industria Valigeria Fine SpA, Etienne Aigner AG, and VIP Industries Limited.

Few Recent Developments

RIMOVA GmbH

In October 2016, Louis Vuitton SE acquired 80% stake in Rimowa GmbH. Louis Vuitton SE is a multinational luxury goods conglomerate. The acquisition will help Rimowa to expand its global presence in the luggage market.

In June 2018, Rimowa GmbH collaborated with streetwear brand, OFF-WHITE, to launch a transparent polycarbonate carry-on case. The new product helped Rimowa to expand its product portfolio.

Request Free Sample Report Important Information that can be extracted from the Report: ♦ Assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the growth of the Luggage Market ♦ Successful market entry strategies formulated by emerging market players ♦ Pricing and marketing strategies adopted by established market players ♦ Country-wise assessment of the Luggage Market in key regions ♦ Year-on-Year growth of each market segment over the forecast period 2027 Thousands Of Companies Use Our Reports To Understand Their Markets Go Through Our Trusted Clients List: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/trusted-by

In Addition, The Years Considered For The Study Are As Follows:

Historical year – 2014 to 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026