What Is Natural Biomaterials Market Ongoing Trends And Recent Developments?

Biomaterials have gained tremendous attention in tissue engineering and regenerative medicine applications attributing to their ability to enhance functional tissue regeneration. Biomaterial can be categories into natural biomaterials and synthetic biomaterials. Natural biomaterials offer various advantages over synthetic biomaterials such as they already have binding sites for cells and adhesion molecules so the biocompatibility is not a major issue. On account of advantages offered, the demand for natural biomaterials is projected to upsurge over the forecast period.

The market is projected to reach US$ 194.29 billion by the end of 2027, growing substantially over the forecast period, owing to rising prevalence of conditions such as osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and sports injuries. Moreover, factors such as rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, increasing demand for plastics surgeries, growing cancer incidence are playing major role in fueling growth of the natural biomaterials market.

Players operating in the global natural biomaterials market are adopting various growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions and business expansion to cater increasing demand for natural biomaterials. For instance, in Feb 2016, Invibio Knee Ltd., a subsidiary of Invibio Biomaterial Solutions partnered with Maxx Orthopedics Inc. to develop PEEK-OPTIMA femoral knee replacement. This technology was launched in order to meet unmet needs of patients with the outcomes of total knee arthroplasty using metal-based knee solutions.

Major players operating in the global natural biomaterials market include BASF SE, Biomet, Inc., Invibio Ltd., Mimetis Biomaterials, Royal DSM, Corbion N.V., Botiss Biomaterials GmbH, and Medtronic, Inc.

