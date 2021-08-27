What Is Nisin Market Ongoing Trends And Recent Developments?

Nisin Market report studied the assessment of worldwide data, competitive analysis, industry players, and their scope. Also analysis the tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis. The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, and forecast regions.

“Before Buying Check Our Discount For Your Better Business”

Great savings for you 2000$ Discount On Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/promo/buynow/399

Nisin is a polypeptide that is ribosomally synthesized by Lactococcus lactis. It is an antibiotic classified as Type A (I) lantibiotic. Nisin shows broad spectrum antibacterial activity against various food-borne bacteria such as Listeria monocytogenes. It is usually available as yellowish or greyish white powder.

The Joint FAO/WHO (Food and Agriculture Organization/World Health Organization) Expert Committee on Food Additives approved nisin as an antimicrobial for food in 1969. Nisin is used as a food preservative in pasteurized dairy products, processed cheese, canned vegetables, pasteurized liquid egg, and high moisture containing hot baked products such as crumpets. It is used to control spoilage caused due to lactic acid bacteria in low pH food such as salads and alcoholic beverages such as wine and beer.

North America accounted for the largest market share of 34.69% in 2016. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) imposed stringent regulations for food contamination with microbes such as Listeria monocytogenes. Between March 2016 and July 2016, the FDA recalled around 456 products, including frozen vegetables and related products from CRF Frozen Foods and firms due to detection of Listeria monocytogenes. Such instances have increased the significance of preservatives effective against Listeria monocytogenes such as nisin, in this region.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing nisin market, owing to the presence of emerging economies such as India and China. Growing awareness regarding natural preservatives coupled with growth in the meat and dairy industry is further propelling growth of the nisin market in the region.

The nisin market was valued at US$ 489.58 million in 2016 and is projected to witness a CAGR of 4.6% in terms of revenue, during 2017 – 2025.

North America accounted for the largest market share of 34.69% in 2016. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) imposed stringent regulations for food contamination with microbes such as Listeria monocytogenes. Between March 2016 and July 2016, the FDA recalled around 456 products, including frozen vegetables and related products from CRF Frozen Foods and firms due to detection of Listeria monocytogenes. Such instances have increased the significance of preservatives effective against Listeria monocytogenes such as nisin, in this region.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing nisin market, owing to the presence of emerging economies such as India and China. Growing awareness regarding natural preservatives coupled with growth in the meat and dairy industry is further propelling growth of the nisin market in the region.

The nisin market was valued at US$ 489.58 million in 2016 and is projected to witness a CAGR of 4.6% in terms of revenue, during 2017 – 2025.

Research Methodology

Coherent Market Insights followsa comprehensive research methodology focused on providing the most precise market analysis. The company leverages a data triangulation model which helps company to gauge the market dynamics and provide accurate estimates. Key components of the research methodologies followed for all our market reports include:

Primary Research (Trade Surveys and Experts Interviews)

Desk Research

Proprietor Data Analytics Model

In addition to this, Coherent Market Insights has access to a wide range of the regional and global reputed paid data bases, which helps the company to figure out the regional and global market trends and dynamics. The company analyses the industry from the 360 Degree Perspective i.e. from the Supply Side and Demand Side which enables us to provide granular details of the entire ecosystem for each study. Finally, a Top-Down approach and Bottom-Up approach is followed to arrive at ultimate research findings.