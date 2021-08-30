What Is Portable Toilets Market Opportunities, Capital Investment, Top Players Survey And Trend Report By 2027?

This report calculates the Portable Toilets Market size, future trends, demand, revenue, price, growth, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors, and forecast (2021-2027). The competition in the global Portable Toilets industry is analyzed, taking into consideration price, revenue, sales, and market share by company, market concentration rate, competitive situations and trends, expansion, merger and acquisition, and market shares of top companies.

The market is projected to reach US$ 24,730 million by the end of 2027, at a CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period, owing to the increasing number of construction sites in emerging economies such as India and China. Portable toilets on construction sites increase the workers’ productivity and are easy to relocate, according to the requirement.

According to the report published by Global Construction Perspective (GCP), China, US, and India is anticipated to contribute 57% in global construction growth, which is expected to account for US$ 4.5 trillion by 2030.

Factors such as need for increased sanitation and hygiene are fueling growth of the portable toilet market. Moreover, increasing number of international tourists in Europe is expected to increase the demand for portable toilet on streets, tourist attractions, docks, and other such public places.

Europe is expected to witness a rapid growth in case of travel and tourism industry during the forecast period. As per the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), in Europe, the direct contribution of Travel & Tourism to GDP was 3.6% of the total GDP and is expected to rise by 2.4% p.a. from 2018-2028. Growing tourism will increase the demand for portable toilets at public places.

North America is also expected to witness a growth in terms of construction activities, which in turn will increase the demand for portable toilets. As per the Associated General Contractors of America (AGC), the U.S. construction industry has more than 670,000 employers with over 7 million employees and creates nearly US$ 1.3 trillion worth of structures each year.

Major players operating in the global portable toilet market include NuConcepts, Satellite, Sanitech, Polyjohn Enterprises, Camco Manufacturing, Inc., and others.

Historical year – 2014 to 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026