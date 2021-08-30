What Is Protein Cookie Market Is Set For Future Growth With Top Vendors?

Protein Cookie Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2027). The research presents a complete assessment of the market and contains Future trends, Current Growth Factors, attentive opinions, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. The report conducted a professional and in-depth analysis of the current situation of the Protein Cookie market, including major players such as manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, and investors. The report also helps you understand the dynamic structure of the Protein Cookie market by identifying and analyzing market segments.

Protein cookie is a rich source of energy and protein. These cookies offer various health benefits such as reduction of blood pressure and improvement in brain functioning. Moreover, these cookies can be added with various ingredients/ flavors such as fruit & nuts, chocolate, spices & seeds, and other similar flavors. There are numerous protein cookies available in the market such as Buff Bake’s Crunchy Protein Sandwich Cookies, and Soft Baked Protein Cookies, and others.

The global protein cookie market is projected to reach US$ 42.54 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 5.15% over the forecast period. This is owing to increasing consumption of protein cookies and growing awareness regarding health benefits of such cookies. Key players in the market are focused on manufacturing protein cookies with various flavors, which is fueling growth of the global protein cookie market. For instance, Quest Nutrition’s chocolate chip cookies, peanut butter cookies, oatmeal raisin cookies, snickerdoodle cookies, double chocolate chip cookies, and others.

Among flavors, the chocolate segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. This is owing to health benefits associated with chocolate consumption such as reduction in blood pressure and improvement in blood circulation. High cocoa content in chocolate is a good source of antioxidants, which aids in slowing ageing process. Moreover, chocolate increases serotonin levels in the brain and the gut and improves functioning of the immune system.

Among protein source, the animal source segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. This is owing to the presence of whey protein as a key ingredient in protein cookies in the form of whey protein isolates and concentrates.

The global protein cookie market is expected to be valued at US$ 42.54 billion by 2027, and is expected to register a CAGR of 5.15% in terms of revenue over the forecast period (2019 – 2027).

