What Is Pyrethroids Market In-Depth Analysis And Marginal Revenue Growth 2021-2027?

Global Pyrethroids Market Research Report initially provides a basic overview of the industry that covers definition, applications and technology, post which the report explores into the international players in the market. The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the global landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the market.

Ketoalcoholic esters of pyrethroic acid and chrysanthemic acid induce the insecticidal property in pyrethroids. The naturally occuring pyrethrins are sensitive to heat, light, and moisture. However, synthetic pyrethroids have improved stability and are highly toxic among insects compared to mammals. The high toxicity is due to increased sensitivity to the nerves of the insects. The compound is less absorbed in mammalian skin and mammals possess efficient hepatic metabolism, which reduces the effect of the compound compared to organophosphorous insecticides that are highly toxic.

However, adverse effects of pyrethroid pesticides on aquatic ecosystem and growing demand for bio pesticides are some of the key factors restraining growth of the pyrethroids market.

Based on product type, the pyrethroid market is segmented into bifenthrin, deltamethrin, permethrin, cypermethrin, cyfluthrin, and others. Based on product types, bifenthrin segment accounted for the largest share of more than 35% in the global market in 2016 and is expected to retain market dominance throughout the forecast period, although a decline in the market share is expected during the forecast period. The usage of bifenthrin as a chemical is restricted in the U.S, owing to high toxic nature. However, the same is sold for daily usage provided that, the products have a low concentration of bifenthrin. Bifenthrin was first discovered and developed by FMC Corporation.

Furthermore, according to India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), trust established by the Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India, the agrochemical market in India is estimated to grow at 7.5% annually, to reach US$ 6.3 billion by 2020. This growth in agrochemicals sector is expected to drive the pyrethroids market in India.

Europe is the second largest market for pyrethroids. The ban on three pesticide clothianidin, imidacloprid, and thiamethoxam belonging to neonicotinoids category from December 2013, followed by a petition in March 2017 to ban all bee harming neonicotinoids in the EU member states is expected to show a positive impact on pyrethroids market in the region. Neonicotinoids were gradually replacing pyrethroids due to their low toxicity and less impact on the environment. However, their ban in the EU member states is expected increase the pyrethroids market significantly.

The global pyrethroids market was valued at US$ 3.82 billion in 2016 and is projected to witness a CAGR of 4.65% in terms of revenue, during 2017 – 2025, to reach US$ 5.71 billion by 2025

The key companies operating in the global pyrethroids market include BASF S.E., Bayer Cropscience AG, FMC Corporation, DowDuPont, Monsanto Company, Nufarm, SinoHarvest Corporation, Syngenta A.G., Sumitomo Chemical, and United Phosphorus. The companies operating in the pyrethroids market are adopting various strategies, such as merger and acquisitions, and research and development activities in order to retain their market position. In April 2015, FMC corporation acquired Denmark based Cheminova A/S for purchase price of approximately US$1.8 billion, which includes assumption of debt.