What Is Termite Control Market Opportunities, Capital Investment, Top Players Survey And Trend Report By 2027?

Termite Control Market report studied the assessment of worldwide data, competitive analysis, industry players, and their scope. Also analysis the tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis. The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, and forecast regions.

Termites mainly feed on cellulose and dead plant material that are usually in the form of leaf litter, wood, and soil. Termites damage buildings, food crops, wooden materials, and others. Various chemical, biological, physical and mechanical methods are being used to control termite infestation. Supportive government initiatives is a major factor fueling growth of termite control market. For instance, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in the U.S. encourages termite prevention through various awareness programs and has implemented stringent standards for registration and use of termite control products.

North America market held dominant position in global termite control market with a value of US$ 1,165.79 million in 2016. Increasing demand of termite control products from commercial and industrial sectors such as food service and food processing industries is major factor propelling growth of the market in the region. The Pest Management Regulatory Agency of Health Canada (PMRA), regulates the Pest Control Products Act (PCPA), in various sectors including Food Residue Exposure Assessment Section (FREAS), which evaluates cases, where these services can affect the human health due to their contact with field crops, meat and dairy products and processed food.

Moreover, According to Indian Pest Control Association — a non-profit trade association of professional pest management companies in India — the Insecticides Act aids in regulating the import, registration process, manufacturing, and use of insecticides in order to prevent risk to animals and human beings. All the insecticides undergo the registration process with Central Insecticides Board & Registration Committee (CIB & RC) before its use. The constantly changing regulatory scenario and stringent registration process for pesticides inhibit market growth to a certain extent.

The termite control market was valued at US$ 3,276.91 million in 2016 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.7%, in terms of revenue, over the forecast period (2017–2025).

Major Players in the Global Termite Control Market

Key players are adopting various strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, and product innovations to ensure their long-term sustenance in this market. In 2017, Arrow Exterminating Company, Inc. acquired Bugmaster Exterminators—U.S.-based company that specializes in commercial and residential termite control—to expand its presence in residential and commercial sectors by offering a full line of service.

Some of the key players in global termite control market are BASF SE, Bayer AG, The DOW Chemical Company, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. , FMC Corporation , United Phosphorus Ltd , Nufarm Limited , Nippon Soda Co. Ltd , Rentokil Initial PLC , Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd., and Ensystex.

