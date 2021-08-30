What Is The Air Treatment Products Market Growth?

This report calculates the Air Treatment Products Market size, future trends, demand, revenue, price, growth, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors, and forecast (2021-2027). The competition in the global Air Treatment Products industry is analyzed, taking into consideration price, revenue, sales, and market share by company, market concentration rate, competitive situations and trends, expansion, merger and acquisition, and market shares of top companies.

Great savings for you 2000$ Discount On Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/promo/buynow/1938

[Note: *The PDF Brochure Includes

1) Table of Content (ToC),

2) Research Framework of the actual report, and

3) Research Methodology adopted for it.]

Air treatment refers to the cleaning of air of dust, harmful gases, and bacteria, foul odors, heating, cooling, humidifying, and drying the air. Air treatment products include humidifiers, air purifiers, and dehumidifiers. Air purifiers are used to remove air pollutants from the air. Humidifiers are used to increase the level of humidity in the air, a dehumidifier is used to reduce the level of humidity in the air. Air treatment products find a wide range of applications in industrial, commercial, and residential sectors. The air purifiers are mainly used in the residential sector to reduce health concerns and for comfort.

The global air treatment products market is estimated to account for US$ 118,801.3 Mn in terms of value by the end of 2027.

Market Dynamics- Drivers

Long-term respiratory disorders and premature deaths related to increasing air pollution is expected to drive growth of the global air treatment products market during the forecast period

Air pollution levels have increased significantly worldwide in the recent past. As a result of this, poor indoor quality has become a prevalent issue leading to increased cases of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disorders (COPD). According to the World Health Organization (WHO), over 3 million premature deaths are reported each year associated with respiratory conditions. By 2050

Market Dynamics- Restraints

Low adoption in emerging regions is expected to hamper the global air treatment products market growth over the forecast period

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Beijing, China was the most polluted city in the world with 13 cities in India among the 20 most polluted cities worldwide. Furthermore, the WHO has raised red flags in India over degrading air quality. However, penetration of air purifiers and other air treatment products in the market is low in this region. The air purifiers market in India has grown over the last few years, albeit at a slow pace. Most customers of the products are commercial spaces, offices, institutions, and luxury hotels. Thus, the lack of adoption in emerging economies is expected to hamper the global air treatment products market growth over the forecast period.

Rising consumer distrust due to false advertising is expected to restrain growth of the global air treatment market during the forecast period

Marketing plays a vital role in the sales of air treatment products market. However, exaggerated marketing has led to confusion among consumers in developed countries. The market has offers a number of options to consumers in terms of sizes and prices of air treatment products. This has resulted in misleading customers in buying the products. Therefore, these factors are expected to restrain growth of the global air treatment market during the forecast period.

Competitive Section

Key players involved in the global air treatment products are Atlas Copco AB, AMFAH Group, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Winix Inc., Panasonic Corporation, De’Longhi S.p.A., Sharp Corporation, and Honeywell International Inc.

Key Developments

Key players are focused on product launches, in order to enhance the market presence. For instance, in July 2020, AMFAH Group introduced new air treatment products. Major market players are involved in product development, in order to expand the product portfolio. For instance, in September 2019, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. introduced three dynamic air treatment products POWERstick Jet vacuum cleaner, Cube Air Purifier, and AirDresser.

Request Free Sample Report Important Information that can be extracted from the Report: ♦ Assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the growth of the Air Treatment Products Market ♦ Successful market entry strategies formulated by emerging market players ♦ Pricing and marketing strategies adopted by established market players ♦ Country-wise assessment of the Air Treatment Products Market in key regions ♦ Year-on-Year growth of each market segment over the forecast period 2027 Thousands Of Companies Use Our Reports To Understand Their Markets Go Through Our Trusted Clients List: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/trusted-by

In Addition, The Years Considered For The Study Are As Follows:

Historical year – 2014 to 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026