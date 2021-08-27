What Is The High Fructose Corn Syrup Market Growth?

High Fructose Corn Syrup Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2027). The research presents a complete assessment of the market and contains Future trends, Current Growth Factors, attentive opinions, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. The report conducted a professional and in-depth analysis of the current situation of the High Fructose Corn Syrup market, including major players such as manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, and investors. The report also helps you understand the dynamic structure of the High Fructose Corn Syrup market by identifying and analyzing market segments.

High-fructose corn syrup (HFCS), also known as glucose-fructose is a sweetener made manufactured from corn starch processed by glucose isomerase to convert some of its glucose into fructose. The sweetener is widely used in food industry a replacement for sucrose. Production quotas of domestic sugar, import tariff on foreign sugar, and subsidies of U.S. corn are some of the factors responsible for increasing demand for HFCS. Moreover, raise in the price of sucrose compared to HFCS also contributes to high usage of HFCS. HFCS is used most commonly in soft drinks and is the primary ingredient in most brands of commercial pancake syrups.

The beverage industry was the major end user of high fructose corn syrup in 2016 and is expected to retain market dominance throughout the forecast period. According to Coherent Market Insights, approximately two-third of the high fructose corn syrup consumed in the U.S. is in the form of beverages.

North America was the leading region in the global high fructose corn syrup market in 2016, with a revenue of US$ 1.70 billion in the same year, and it expected to retain its supremacy throughout the forecast period. U.S. was the major contributor to the growth of this market in North America and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. According to USDA, Economic Research Services, the U.S. exported more than 1.124 million metric tons (dry weight basis) of HFCS in the third quarter of 2017, while it exported 1.121 million metric tons (dry weight basis) of HFCS to all countries in 2016.

Major players in the global high fructose corn syrup market include Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Inc., Tate & Lyle Plc, Global Sweeteners Holdings Limited, Ingredion Incorporated, Showa Sangyo, Japan Corn Starch Co., Ltd., Kerry Group Plc and COFCO Rongshi Bio-technology Co. Ltd among others

Some of the key strategies adopted by these companies include extensive research and development activities, tactical mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and partnerships and geographical expansions among others. In 2017, Japan Corn Starch Co. Ltd. successfully developed a new product, “HFCS 70”. This product maintains the body equal to fructose glucose liquid sugar used in many soft drinks.

