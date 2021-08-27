What Is The Total Market Value Of Global Herbal Beauty Products Industry Report?

Herbal Beauty Products Market report studied the assessment of worldwide data, competitive analysis, industry players, and their scope. Also analysis the tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis. The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, and forecast regions.

The products, which possess the desirable physiological properties such as smoothing appearance, healing and conditioning properties are referred as herbal beauty products. Herbal beauty products are formulated using plant extracts, plant roots, and leaves and are free of chemicals. Demand for herbal beauty products is increasing due to its low or no side effects and this is expected to fuel growth of the herbal beauty products market.

Skin care segment is expected to account for the highest revenue share over the forecast period, due to increasing consumer preference towards maintaining esthetic appeal. Additionally, increasing skin related problems such as acne and eczema owing to use of synthetic beauty products propels growth of the market. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), eczema and skin problems in U.S. was 7.2% in 2012 and was increased up to 11.6% in 2014.

According to the Centre for the Promotion of Imports, Europe accounted for nearly 35% of global organic cosmetics market in 2016. Also, stringent regulations by government bodies on cosmetic ingredients is also another factor fueling the market growth. For instance, according to European Union, cosmetic ingredients are regulated under The Cosmetic Regulation, 76/768/EEC, with an objective to provide safe cosmetic products for human use.

The herbal beauty products market was valued at US$ 91.99 billion in 2016 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.71% in terms of revenue, over the forecast period (2017 – 2025).

Key market players are focusing on mergers & acquisitions and new product launches, to cater to growing demand of consumers for herbal beauty products. For instance, in August 2015, InnoVision Healthcare Ltd. launched a wide range of beauty care products such as neem and aloe vera face wash, to cater to increasing demand for herbal beauty products.

Major Players in Global Herbal Beauty Products Market:

Some of the key players operating in the global herbal beauty products market are Weleda AG, Bio Veda Action Research Co., Arbonne International, LLC, Vasa Global Cosmetics, Klienz Herbal Pvt. Ltd., The Himalaya Drug Company, Shahnaz Ayurveda Pvt. Ltd, Lotus Herbals Limited, and Hemas Holdings PLC.

