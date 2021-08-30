What Is The Total Market Value Of Global Nutritional Supplements Industry Report?

This report calculates the Nutritional Supplements Market size, future trends, demand, revenue, price, growth, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors, and forecast (2021-2027). The competition in the global Nutritional Supplements industry is analyzed, taking into consideration price, revenue, sales, and market share by company, market concentration rate, competitive situations and trends, expansion, merger and acquisition, and market shares of top companies.

Increasing awareness about health benefits of nutritional supplements is driving growth of the global nutritional supplement market. Nutritional supplements are used in order to treat nutritional deficiency in the human body. Nutritional supplements consist of vitamins, minerals, proteins, and other necessary ingredients. Health benefits associated with consumption of nutritional supplements are reduction in signs of aging and improved cardiovascular health, among others. There has been increasing focus among women on maintaining healthy skin, hair, and nails, as well as a rising need to prevent premature skin aging, and rising preference for effective and safe beauty solutions. Such factors are expected to drive growth of the nutritional supplements market.

The global nutritional supplements market was valued at 248.1 million in 2018 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.9% in terms of value over the forecast period (2019 – 2027), and is expected to reach 436.1 million by 2027.

Key players are adopting in-organic growth strategies such as product launches in order to gain market share in the global nutritional supplement market. For instance, in August 2019, the Danone and Nestle S.A. re-launched food drink, Melo, in the health and nutrition segment to strengthen its position in the nutrition market. The company has other products such as low sugar variants, bar, and ready-to-drink protinex.

Major players in the global nutritional supplements market include Abbott Laboratories, Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), American Health, Inc., Amway Corporation, Arkopharma Laboratoires Pharmaceutiques, Ayanda, DuPont, DSM, the Nature’s Bounty Co., Herbalife International of America, Inc, Stepan Company, Pfizer Inc., Nestle S.A., Nature’s Sunshine, and GlaxoSmithKline.

