What Is The Total Market Value Of Global Pest Control Services Industry Report?

Pest Control Services Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2027). The research presents a complete assessment of the market and contains Future trends, Current Growth Factors, attentive opinions, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. The report conducted a professional and in-depth analysis of the current situation of the Pest Control Services market, including major players such as manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, and investors. The report also helps you understand the dynamic structure of the Pest Control Services market by identifying and analyzing market segments.

Pest control is a technique of managing and destroying different species that are harmful to human lives and the environment. Pest control products are used to kill insects such as termites, bedbugs, ants, cockroaches, and few reptiles which affect the day-to-day life activities of humans.

Some of the key end-user of pest control products and services are agricultural, commercial, industrial, and residential.

The global pest control products and services market is projected to surpass US$ 30 billion by the end of 2027, in terms of revenue, growing at CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period (2019 to 2027).

Drivers

Rising awareness regarding the health and hygiene of consumers across developing countries from residential as well as commercial sectors is expected to propel the market growth of pest control products and services. Moreover, increasing vector-borne diseases and infections around the globe are also raising the demand for pest control products which in turn is expected to augment the market growth of pest control products and services.

Market Restraints

Toxicity and associated health issues with the increasing level of pesticides are projected to restrict the market growth of pest control products and services. Rising preference for less hazardous pesticides especially in the agricultural sector and food industry is expected to hinder the market growth. High exposure of pesticides may have an adverse impact on the health of humans as well as the environment and this factor is hindering the market growth.

Market Opportunities

Pest control products and services markets have significant growth opportunities untapped rural markets around the globe. The rural markets, especially in Africa and Asia region, have lucrative growth potential and this factor is expected to propel the market growth of Pest control products and services. As pest control manufacturer could introduce cost-effective pest control products and services in peak seasons in order to expand their presence in rural markets.

Market Trends

The rising trend of using advanced pesticide spraying techniques with greater efficiency and surface-efficacy across the agriculture sector is expected to fuel the market growth of pest control products and services. Another important advanced technique is the electrostatic force field application which helps to gain full coverage of difficult targets compared to conventional spraying techniques. This technique also reduces the environmental impact and wastage due to over-dose and off-target spray drifts.

Competitive Section

Key players operating in the global pest control products and services market are Ecolab Inc., Rollins Inc., Rentokil Initial Plc., ServiceMaster Company, LLC, Massey Services Inc., Arrow Exterminators Inc., Sanix Incorporated, Asante Inc., Dodson Pest Control, Inc., Target Specialty Products, Pelsis Ltd., Killgerm Ltd., WinField Solutions, LLC, and Univer Inc.

Few Recent Developments

Rollins, Inc.

In February 2015, the company acquired Critter Control – based in Michigan to expand its geographical presence

In March 2016, the company acquired Murray Pest Control – a leading pest control service provider based in South Australia. Also, in the same year, Rollins Inc. expanded its presence in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, with the addition of nine new franchises under the brand name of Orkin LLC.

Rentokil Initial Plc.