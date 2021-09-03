What Laschet would like to achieve with the future team

Berlin.

At the end of the introductory round, when Armin Laschet gathers the eight men and women of his new “future team” behind him, he turns to the television cameras. “I am impatiently awaiting the final leap”, declares the candidate for chancellor of the Union, whom the latest polls now see far behind the Social Democrats with their candidate Olaf Scholz: “And I can not wait to see in the next few days as the other personalities they are SPD has to offer. “

The question of the possible occupation of a federal Scholz cabinet has its charm – because, as we know, there are comrades in the ranks who are politically clearly to the left of the cold and rational Hanseatic League and who might well serve as a nightmare for some traditional Union voters. But of course, the question also comes back to the questioner: after all, the Union as a popular party wants to cover an equally wide range, which is why CDU leader Laschet is the first to stage Friedrich Merz, who is certainly no less polarizing than SPD leader Saskia Esken or her vice Kevin Kühnert – one is the Merz projection screen of conservative-economically liberal desires, the other a left-hander from the day before yesterday.

Presenting the team on Friday at breakfast time is not without risk, for other reasons as well. The short-term invitation raises questions as to whether the Konrad-Adenauer-Haus has now entered crisis mode. Newcomers must answer since they discuss with the candidate for chancellor their membership on the team. Karin Prien, Minister of Education of Schleswig-Holstein, wishes to have been approached “in May”, while climate expert Andreas Jung from Constance, like Dorothee Bär, vice-president of the CSU and minister of state for digital at the Chancellery, points to a long process of discussion. But there’s also music director Joe Chialo, Berlin-Spandau constituency candidate, who knew nothing about a team when Laschet went there almost two weeks ago.

Its status also remains open. The candidate does not say a word about whether the eight-man troop would be the reservoir from which he would form a cabinet. The very first member of Laschet’s team, Health Minister Jens Spahn, was not present that day. Jung speaks of an “addition” to the party’s most senior staff. Chialo, for his part, said: “It is not I who say now: I will become a minister. Bär, in turn, announces an event on Monday in which a “digital team” will be featured. At the same time, it is clear that she is particularly keen on leading the “Federal Ministry for Innovations and Digital Transformation” promised by the Union: “I have eight years of government experience and I am ready for the following. Terrorism expert Peter Neumann does not see himself as just an adviser: “I am ready to shoulder my responsibilities. The famous security expert from King’s College London considers that the National Security Council requested by Laschet is elementary in order to overcome the difficulties of coordinating the foreign policy of the German government that existed recently in relation to Afghanistan. Beyond all the question marks linked to electoral campaigns, the Union succeeds in presenting the team in terms of content. “Families need time”, says CDU Federal Vice-President Silvia Breher – and thus promotes the family time accounts that the Union wants to bring into the world of work. She calls the removal of spousal splitting demanded by the Greens a barely hidden tax hike for families that will not exist with the CDU and CSU. Kiel Prien’s minister emphasizes early childhood education and wants to reduce friction between the federal government and the Länder in the education sector – in the future more money would come from Berlin for state-of-the-art schools.

Saxony Minister of Culture Barbara Klepsch ends the round. The 56-year-old CDU deputy head in Saxony and long-time mayor of Annaberg-Buchholz will be responsible for the area of ​​labor, social affairs and equal living conditions within the team. With her expertise, she is “a voice that knows what makes East Germany vibrate”, underlines the candidate for chancellor. Laschet and his team want to keep all the wings of the party together and at the same time develop new ideas for the future. September 26 will show if this succeeds in time for the elections.

Comment: Frank Hommel on Barbara Klepsch’s new role in the CDU election campaign

What does a future team actually do? The answer to this question is as soft as it is in this Union electoral campaign. “There is a lot to do in the next decade of modernization,” the press release says succinctly. This is why Armin Laschet presented his future team in Berlin. The message that will be sent initially is the following: The candidate for chancellor alone is not enough to mobilize voters for the Union.

This should now be done by the members of the future team. But how? Should they, since electoral programs have been printed for a long time, give impulses linked to the content? Should they accompany Laschet to the events of the electoral campaign? Are you going to DIY talk shows, stand out with your own ideas? Are they even at the top of the list if Laschet does indeed become Chancellor and it is time to distribute the posts?

The latter in particular is unlikely, except in the case of Friedrich Merz. Who is allowed to divide which office depends on coalition agreements and party decorum. There are reasons why it’s called the Future Team and not the Shadow Cabinet. The political situation is far too confusing to make personal promises.

In this regard, it is not clear what role the Saxon Minister of Culture, Barbara Klepsch, will be able to play in national politics. In the future team, she should represent issues of social affairs and equal living conditions. Barbara Klepsch had a respectable time as mayor of Annaberg-Buchholz. She lost her post as Minister of Social Affairs in Dresden during the formation of the Kenyan coalition in Saxony. Many saw the new post of Minister of State for Culture and Tourism as a career break. She is “a voice that knows what makes East Germany vibrate,” says Laschet de Klepsch.

So far, this voice has hardly been heard beyond the borders of the Free State. It’s hard to imagine Barbara Klepsch being the personality with which the CDU trains the people of the East. Especially not if no one knows what future such a future team will have after the elections.