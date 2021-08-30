What Segments Are Covered In Floriculture Industry Report?

The most recent research report on Floriculture Market 2021 published by Coherent Market Insights begins with the market description, official report, segmentation, and classification. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the market so that perusers can be guided on future opportunities and high-profit ranges within the industry. The report gives a detailed examination of the market structure, considering the current market scene, market share, future market patterns, the number of most market members, the sort of item, the application, and the region.

Floriculture is a branch of horticulture associated with the cultivation of flowering and ornamental plants to be utilized in various applications such as decoration and as raw material in personal care & cosmetics and pharmaceutical industry. In simple terms, floriculture can be defined as art and knowledge of growing flowers with perfection. Over 140 countries are involved in the field of commercial floriculture across the globe.

The global floriculture market was valued at US$ 43.23 Bn in 2018, and is expected to register a CAGR of 5.7%, in terms of revenue over the forecast period (2019-2027), to reach US$ 70.85 Bn by 2027.

Moreover, North America floriculture market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for flowers in applications such as floral decoration at wedding and other events. For instance, according to data released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), in December 2018, sales of floriculture item at all retail outlets was US$ 31.3 billion in 2015, whereas bedding plant production held the largest share accounting 44% in 2018 of the wholesale value of all the reported floriculture crop produced in the U.S.

Key Developments

The companies operating in floriculture market are undertaking various strategic initiatives such as mergers & acquisitions and product developments in order to maintain their competitive position in the global market.

For instance, in July 2018, Dummen Orange, involved in production and distribution of bedding plants, cut flowers, and perennials, acquired breeding line calla lily from Bloomz New Zealand Ltd. This will allow Dummen Orange to expand its product portfolio of cut flowers.

Furthermore, in April 2018, Syngenta Flowers (engaged in production and distribution of seeds, cuttings, and young plants) acquired Verwer Dahlia BV’s dahlia assortment & breeding program. The dahlia assortment has over 140 registered varieties, which will help Syngenta Flowers to expand its dahlia portfolio.

Assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the growth of the Floriculture Market
♦ Successful market entry strategies formulated by emerging market players
♦ Pricing and marketing strategies adopted by established market players
♦ Country-wise assessment of the Floriculture Market in key regions
♦ Year-on-Year growth of each market segment over the forecast period 2027

