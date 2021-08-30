What Segments Are Covered In Tissue Paper Industry Report?

The Tissue Paper Market 2021-2027 research report analyzes the current as well as future aspects of the industry & presents leading regions, growth trends & strategies of the key players which is bound to impact the global Tissue Paper industry share in various end-use applications.

The research analyst provides comprehensive data, which enhances the growth of the industries. This report focuses on the basic requirement strategies of the businesses, which helps to enlarge the productivity. Additionally, it offers different market segments, such as application, types, size, end-users, cost, etc.

Increasing hygiene awareness among consumers is driving growth of the global tissue towel market. Tissue paper offers advantages such as prevention of bacterial infection when used for hand drying, which reduces the risk of communicable diseases such as cold and flu, which in turn is driving demand for the tissue paper market. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2015, the number of deaths caused by influenza were 5,251 in the U.S.

However, raw material for all kinds of tissue paper is pulp derived from tree wood. In order to meet increasing demand for paper, trees are cut widely, which has increased concerns related to deforestation.

The global tissue paper market was pegged at 36.70 million tons in 2017 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.6% in terms of volume over the forecast period (2019 – 2027), and expected to reach 50.51 Million tons by 2027.

Amongst product type, toilet tissue paper segment accounted for 32% market share in the global tissue paper market during the forecast period owing to increasing demand for the toilet tissue paper across the globe. For instance, according to The Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC), U.S., Germany, U.K., and Japan are the largest consumers of toilet tissue paper. The per capita toilet tissue paper consumption in the U.S. was 141 rolls, Germany accounted for 134 rolls, and the U.K accounted for the 127 rolls respectively in Feb 2019.

Among distribution channel, online channels is the fastest growing segment during the forecast period, since they allow customers to have products delivered to their doorstep. Consumers are also able to compare prices of different products on different websites and can choose from the various options. Furthermore, online channels offer options such as free shipping, home delivery, on-time delivery, easy exchange, and return in addition to discounts.

Assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the growth of the Tissue Paper Market ♦ Successful market entry strategies formulated by emerging market players ♦ Pricing and marketing strategies adopted by established market players ♦ Country-wise assessment of the Tissue Paper Market in key regions ♦ Year-on-Year growth of each market segment over the forecast period 2027

