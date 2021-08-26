What will be the Recent Analysis, Current and Future Trends of Tortilla And Flatbread Market by 2026? | Tyson Foods, Old El Paso, Conagra, Corbion

A tortilla is simply a thin round bread made with corn meal, water, salt, and flour, then thoroughly rolled to create flat bread. Many tortillas are unseasoned, while others are seasoned, including black bean tortilla. Tortillas can also be served plain or with modifications, such as vegetables and cheese. In the U.S., flatbreads, also known as tortillas, are made from corn tortillas prepared with other ingredients, such as cheese and herbs. Flatbreads are usually served alongside drinks and are preferred over salads. Flatbreads can also be prepared from whole wheat flour. Many flat breads were created by taking the thin pieces of dough and rolling them into flatbreads with the aid of a machine.

By the product type: Conventional, Halal, Organic, Trans-Fat Free, Vegetarian, Others

By the End-user Applications: SuperMarkets/HyperMarkets, Departmental Stores, Speciality Stores, Online Retail

Drivers

Growing awareness among consumers over healthy and low-carb containing foods along with the rising trend of convenience foods is expected to augment growth of the global tortilla and flatbread market during the forecast period. For instance, in July 2021, Taco Bell introduced three new flatbread tacos of different flavors including Loaded Chicken Flatbread taco, Beefy Potato Flatbread Taco, and Loaded Black Bean Flatbread Taco.

Furthermore, increasing availability of packaged tortilla and frozen flatbreads in the hypermarkets and supermarkets is expected to boost growth of the global tortilla and flatbreads market over the forecast period.

Restraints

Varying prices of ingredients such as flour, herbs, corn, and others coupled with the surging import duties are expected to limit the growth of the global tortilla and flatbread market.

Opportunities

Rising demand for gluten-free and whole grain-based breads that are high in calcium, protein and fiber amidst hectic lifestyles is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the players operating in the global tortilla and flatbreads market.

Regional Analysis

North America is expected to witness a significant growth during the forecast period in the global tortilla and flatbread market. Rising popularity of Mexican cuisines and growing intake of flatbreads as a substitute for salads in several restaurants is driving the growth of the tortilla and flatbread market in this region.

Latin America is also expected to experience a robust growth over the forecast period in the global tortilla and flatbread market. Increasing number of local supermarkets and wholesale clubs that offer packaged flatbreads and tortillas is propelling the growth of the tortilla and flatbread market in this region.

Competitive Landscape

Lesaffre Group, Corbion, Mission Foods, Conagra, Huntley & Palmer, Old El Paso, Kawan Food Manufacturing Sdn Bhd, La Tortilla Factory, DIJO, Signature Flatbreads Ltd, Toufayan, Tyson Foods

Key Developments

In April 2021, the Mexican pioneer in making and supplying tortillas and wheat flour, Gruma S.A.B. de C.V., received a sanction of US$ 200 million loan from The Bank of Nova Scotia and Bank of America Mexico to develop a production facility in the U.S. region.

In April 2021, a major tortilla chips producing company, Mission Foods, introduced ‘Sync up your Cinco’ program to provide festive foods for its consumers involved in any celebrations.