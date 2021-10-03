Where is the Catholic Church going?

Frankfurt / Main (dpa) – Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki repeatedly drumming her foot on the ground – a sign of impatience or nervousness? What is happening in the Frankfurt exhibition hall on Saturday still has the potential to worry conservative eminencies.

Like one of the many, the Archbishop of Cologne in black sits between women and men in jeans, t-shirts and hoodies. Proposals for reform of the Catholic Church are serialized and often adopted by an overwhelming majority. These are only first readings. But no one can doubt it: the Catholic Church in Germany is on the move. Thomas Sternberg, the outgoing president of the Central Committee of German Catholics (Zdk), is so moved that tears come to him on the podium.

Unusual: democracy in the Church

Outsiders are unlikely to immediately understand what is radically new about this process. 214 “Synodals” voting on certain issues – what is so special about this? The point is, the Catholic Church is not exactly a democratic institution. The Pope and the bishops appointed by him have the say. German Catholics are currently questioning this principle: In the Synod Assembly of their Synod Path reform process, even normal believers have a say.

It took an unprecedented shock to the Catholic world to make such a thing possible: the abuse scandal – the mass sexual abuse of boys and girls by priests – made the majority of Catholics believe that the Church does not would have more of a future without a complete overhaul A.

Community worker Sarah Henschke, for example, reports the open mistrust she feels in conversations. She tells of parents who wanted to know if their children are safe. Friends asked her why she hadn’t left this church a long time ago. But for her, one thing is certain: “I will not just let my original church be taken away from me. I do not go out. This is not the solution to the problem. “

Pope Observer

It is not yet certain that there will actually be reforms in the long term. The great stranger is represented in Frankfurt by an elderly gentleman in the front row of observers, who surfs most of the time on his mobile phone and ultimately cannot escape quickly enough: the nuncio Nikola Eterovic, the Vatican ambassador to Germany .

On the way to the hall door, Eterovic is called back by ZdK Vice President Karin Kortmann: “Please don’t go yet, your car is waiting! It would be good if the Nuncio Pope Francis “reports on a more philanthropic and more participatory church,” says Kortmann from the podium. “It would be very helpful if we finally had a conversation with Rome that we have been waiting for so long. Our suitcases are ready. “Until now, the Vatican has always refused to speak to the ZdK. After all, they are not priests.

The signals from the headquarters of the world Catholic Church are also not very encouraging. The former Prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, Gerhard Ludwig Müller, describes the Synodal Way to the German News Agency as a “play” focused on power. Cardinal Curia Walter Kasper (88) recently spoke of “heresy” – of heresy. You don’t really know what the Pope himself is thinking. Nuncio Eterovic brings the message at every opportunity that there should be no special German way.

Concessions in Rome

For this reason, considerable concessions in Rome are incorporated from the outset in the reform process. According to the statutes, resolutions require “a two-thirds majority of the members present, which includes a two-thirds majority of the members of the German Bishops’ Conference present”. This means: nothing can be decided against a clear majority of bishops.

How the bishops will vote at the end is one of the most discussed questions during the coffee breaks on the Synodal Path. Even if the majority of them support the reforms, ultimately each bishop can do whatever he wants in his diocese. In conversations with synod attendees, the fear can be heard time and time again that a “quilt quilt” with a wide variety of regulations could result.

The reform process will drag on and on – the expected end is now spring 2023. The second synodal assembly ends somewhat chaotically on Saturday afternoon: because too many people left early, the assembly is gone. quorum and must interrupt its work. The president of the German Bishops’ Conference, Georg Bätzing, reacted somewhat horrified: “This will not work! He warns. Cardinal Woelki probably doesn’t notice it anymore. He left his seat hours ago.