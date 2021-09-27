Where traffic lights and Jamaica already rule

Red-Green-Yellow and Black-Green-Yellow are the most likely coalitions after the election. What models are there for such a federal government?

Berlin (dpa) – After the federal elections, the winners of the SPD and Union elections are fighting over the Greens and the FDP as coalition partners. These alliances have models in federal states.

traffic light

Tripartite alliances made up of the SPD, FDP and the Greens have rarely seen the light of day outside the municipal level. In Rhineland-Palatinate, SPD Prime Minister Malu Dreyer has reigned in such a triple constellation since 2016. It was not until May that the partners again agreed on such a coalition. There was not much to see about the inter-party contradictions in the Bundestag election campaign, even in view of the devastating traffic light floods in Mainz.

For the first time, then-SPD Prime Minister Manfred Stolpe formed a coalition with the Liberals and Bündnis 90 in Brandenburg in 1990, which later merged with the Greens. In 1991, under Klaus Wedemeier, a red-yellow-green alliance was formed in Bremen.

Jamaica

The term is shaped by the national colors of the Caribbean island state: black, yellow, and green. In Schleswig-Holstein, the coalition with Prime Minister Daniel Günther (CDU) has governed since 2017, despite large differences in content on various subjects without serious crises. The managers know each other well and seek success together. However, with the legislative elections in May 2022 approaching, differences in content should again play a more important role.

Before that, Jamaica had only performed once in Germany at state level: between 2009 and 2012 in Saarland under CDU Prime Minister Peter Müller and his successor Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer. Despite the differences in content, the alliance worked together relatively calmly for a long time.

At the federal level, too, Jamaica was already under discussion. After the 2017 federal elections, Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) explored an alliance between the Union and the FDP and the Greens. But the FDP surprisingly broke off exploratory talks after several weeks of negotiations.

Likewise, when the first Merkel government was formed in 2005, the Union met with the Greens to explore what would be possible with the FDP. The hour-and-a-half conversation was more of a first sniff – “for tomorrow, for the day after tomorrow,” as Claudia Roth, co-boss of the Greens at the time, put it.