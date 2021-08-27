Which Are The Major Industries Uses Hair Care Products Industry?

Which Are The Major Industries Uses Hair Care Products Industry?

The in-depth analysis of the historical data provides the Hair Care Products Market report offering Hair Care Products information about the market status for the forecast period. Exhaustive research and analysis of the Hair Care Products market segments such as, top market players across different geographical locations, their products and the end-users can help to understand the product trend, challenges, revenue, and growth factors.

Hair care products help nourish and protect hair, further enhancing its quality and texture. It provides treatment for split ends, dandruff, and weak and dehydrated hair among various other hair problems. Increasing hair problems among consumers is growth of the global hair care products market. Increasing number of manufacturers are launching new products to reduce hair problems. For instance, in January 2017, Unilever plc launched Dove DermaCare Scalp Anti-dandruff Shampoo. Furthermore, rampant advancements in technology is propelling growth of the global hair care products market. For instance, Henkel Corporation launched Schwarzkopf Professional SalonLab, a digital system for customizing and quantifying hair care experience, in January 2018.

Among product type, the shampoo segment held a dominant position in the hair care products market in 2016 and is expected to retain its dominance over the forecast period. High availability of specialized products such as herbal shampoo, baby shampoo, anti-dandruff shampoo, gluten-free shampoo, and shampoo for color treated hair, in turn is fuelling growth of this segment. For instance, Keranique launched a shampoo for color treated hair, in November 2017 and Unilever plc launched Dove Baby shampoo in April 2017. Furthermore, dry shampoo is gaining significant traction due its advantages such as increased ease and convenience over liquid shampoo. This in turn, is fuelling growth of the shampoo segment.

Hair care products formed a major share of US$ 3.7 billion in 2016 in the beauty products market in Germany. Furthermore, according to the U.S. International Trade Association, annual expenditure on hair products in France was US$ 1.498 million in 2015. Thus, increasing demand for beauty and personal care products in Germany and France is expected to drive growth of the hair care products market in Europe.

Manufacturers operating in the global hair care products market are adopting various strategies such as merger and acquisitions, collaborations, and new product launches to strengthen their foothold in the global market. For instance, in November 2017, Unilever plc announced its plans to acquired Sundial Brands LLC. In January 2018, L’Oreal S.A. introduced Elvive brand, a hair care line designed to help revive hair damage.

Key players operating in the global hair care products market include Unilever plc, Procter Gamble Co., L’Oreal S.A., Avon Products Inc., Revlon Inc., Aveda Corporation, Amka Products (Pty) Ltd., Johnson & Johnson Pvt. Ltd., Combe Incorporated, and Henkel Corporation.

